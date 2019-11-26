BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos, still stinging from a loss to the Thunder Ridge Lady Titans on opening night last week, welcomed the Burley Bobcats for an inter-conference tilt on Saturday afternoon.
Whether it was the early 12:30 p.m. start or the anticipation of the Blackfoot football game later that evening for the 4A state championship, the Lady Broncos only showed glimpses of the team that they hope to be before the new year begins Jan. 1.
The Broncos started the game quickly and were eager to show off their inside game. Consecutive passes inside to Gracie Anderson and Hadley Humpherys resulted in quick inside baskets and the Lady Broncos were off and running.
They were off to such a good start that when the buzzer sounded ending the first period, the Lady Broncos had established a 21-12 lead and the Lady Bobcats were already on their heels and struggling offensively.
That was when things began to go south for the Lady Broncos, not that they were ever in danger of losing the lead or the game, but the offense just seemed sluggish and out of control at times. It was all of a sudden more of a “helter skelter” type of game. More like you would see on the playground with players taking shots all over the court and no real discipline to the offense.
This did not look like the team that won 20 games a year ago and played so well at the state tournament nor the team that had been touted as being a contender to win the High Country Conference title and get back to the state tournament this year.
Everything just mentioned is very easily fixed. The pieces are there for this to be a very good team, one that could easily win 20 games and make a good showing in the state tournament.
For the positive side of things, the Lady Broncos did rebound well and when you control the boards, you give yourself some additional possessions during the course of the game. That led to fast break opportunities that the Broncos were able to convert.
“We controlled the boards pretty well,” head coach Courtnei Smith said. “This was a big win for us.”
Blackfoot was able to extend the lead by two points in the second quarter and then by eight points in the third period before Burley cut into the lead in the fourth and final quarter of play.
Burley was showcasing a freshman point guard in Amari Whiting, who has some college coaches looking at her already. Whiting played fairly well and led her team in scoring with 11 points on the day.
Hadley Humpherys led Blackfoot with 19 points and was the only Lady Bronco in double figures on the day.
Burley 12 5 7 19 — 43
Blackfoot 21 7 15 12 — 55
Burley — Amari Whiting 11, Kaia King 5, Alli Hege 3, Kelsie Pope 8, Carrie Baker 5, Brooklyn Hege 9, Whitnee Hill 2.
Blackfoot — Tenleigh Smith 8, Isabelle Arave 8, Praire Caldwell 4, Kianna Wright 4, Tylar Dalley 2, Kristen Thomas 4, Gracie Anderson 6, Hadley Humpherys 19.