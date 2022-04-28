BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos softball team made it two straight five-inning game wins on Tuesday, when they downed the Century Lady Diamondbacks by the score of 12-1.
The Lady Broncos came out with their bats on fire, scoring runs in each of the five innings, before the game was called due to the Idaho Mercy Rule in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Knocking the ball around in the bottom of the first inning, the Lady Broncos scored three runs, and then followed that up with two more runs in the bottom of the second inning and another run in the third to take a 6-0 lead.
The Lady Broncos would make that an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth before the Lady Diamondbacks got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning. The Lady Broncos then closed out the game with four more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for the final score of 12-1.
Leading the way for the Lady Broncos was a superb pitching performance by Lindsay Cooper, who went the distance, only allowing two hits in the game and the one run. Cooper would strike out seven in the contest.
Hitting-wise, it was another good game for Carlee Smith, who connected for three hits in the game and had five runs batted in to lead the team. Marli Pearson and Chayse Cronquist also had three hits for the Lady Broncos, while Olivia Taufui added two hits.