ST GEORGE, Utah – Despite struggling at times during the early going of the 2021 season, there have been signs that the Blackfoot Lady Broncos softball team could be very good and challenge for a High Country Conference title by the end of the season.
Additional signs of that ability were shown on Friday when the Lady Broncos took on the the team from Millard, Utah, and dispatched them to the tune of 12-2.
The Lady Broncos relied on a pair of long balls, one by Lindsay Cooper and the other by Malia Taufui, to spark the offense and then relied on Cooper in the circle to provide the pitching as she was able to throw six innings of ball, allowing five hits and two runs, while striking out four and not allowing a walk.
The offense was led by their big bats as Yoleni Mavarrete, Sami Staley, Malia Taufui and Lindsay Cooper all had RBIs in the sixth inning, when the Lady Broncos were able to score four runs to put the game away.
The Broncos’ offense had 15 hits during the game, as Cooper, Navarrete, Marli Pearson, Staley and Azia Martinez all collected multiple hits for the Lady Broncos. Navarrete and Cooper each had three hits in the game.
The game was part of the tournament that the Lady Broncos were participating in over the weekend and will give the team a lot of innings as they continue to build upon the early season and work to develop the team they all hope they will be by the time conference play and tournaments roll around.
MILLARD 001 010 X — 2 5 5
BLACKFOOT 022 044 X — 12 15 3
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Darion Maxfield 3 1 1 0 0 1
Shaylee Burraston 3 1 1 0 0 1
Hailey Flynn 3 0 0 0 0 0
Bryn Rasmussen 2 0 1 2 0 0
Aubree Lunt 3 0 0 0 0 0
Lillie Reid 3 0 1 0 0 0
Jaydee Cain 3 0 1 0 0 1
Halle Warner 3 0 0 0 0 1
Maddie Stephenson 3 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 26 2 5 2 0 4
Batting2B: Shaylee Burraston, Bryn Rasmussen
TB: Shaylee Burraston 2, Lillie Reid, Jaydee Cain, Darion Maxfield, Bryn Rasmussen 2
RBI: Bryn Rasmussen 2
ROE: Hailey Flynn, Jaydee Cain, Darion Maxfield
FC: Hailey Flynn
HBP: Bryn Rasmussen
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (44.44%)
Halle Warner 2, Shaylee Burraston 2, Lillie Reid 2, Hailey Flynn, Jaydee Cain 3, Darion Maxfield, Bryn Rasmussen
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Aubree Lunt, Halle Warner, Shaylee Burraston, Jaydee Cain, Bryn Rasmussen
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Marli Pearson 4 2 2 0 0 0
Yoleni Navarrete 4 2 3 2 0 0
Sami Staley 3 1 2 2 0 0
Malia Taufui 4 2 1 1 0 0
Lindsey Cooper 4 2 3 2 0 0
Tylar Daley 2 1 0 0 0 0
Carlee Smith 1 1 1 0 0 0
Vic Agado 2 1 0 0 0 1
Azia Martinez 3 0 2 1 0 0
Madi Duke 3 0 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 12 15 8 0 1
Batting2B: Madi Duke, Yoleni Navarrete 2, Marli Pearson
3B: Marli Pearson
HR: Lindsey Cooper, Malia Taufui
TB: Lindsey Cooper 6, Madi Duke 2, Azia Martinez 2, Yoleni Navarrete 5, Marli Pearson 5, Carlee Smith, Sami Staley 2, Malia Taufui 4
RBI: Lindsey Cooper 2, Azia Martinez, Yoleni Navarrete 2, Sami Staley 2, Malia Taufui
SAC: Vic Agado, Sami Staley
ROE: Vic Agado, Tylar Daley, Malia Taufui
SB: Sami Staley
TotalsTeam QAB: 20 (62.50%)
Vic Agado 2, Lindsey Cooper 3, Tylar Daley, Madi Duke 2, Azia Martinez 2, Yoleni Navarrete 3, Marli Pearson 2, Sami Staley 3, Malia Taufui 2
Team LOB: 4FieldingE: Sami Staley 3
Millard
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Hailey Flynn 5.0 77 .649 15 12 6 1 0 2
Totals 5.0 77 .649 15 12 6 1 0 2
Pitching L: Hailey Flynn
WP: Hailey Flynn
Pitches-Strikes: Hailey Flynn 77-50
Groundouts-Flyouts: Hailey Flynn 8-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Hailey Flynn 18-32
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Lindsey Cooper 6.0 70 .686 5 2 1 4 0 0
Totals 6.0 70 .686 5 2 1 4 0 0
Pitching W: Lindsey Cooper
HBP: Lindsey Cooper
WP: Lindsey Cooper
Pitches-Strikes: Lindsey Cooper 70-48
Groundouts-Flyouts: Lindsey Cooper 5-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Lindsey Cooper 19-27
Stats provided by Game Changer