By FRED DAVIS
BLACKFOOT – It is now official. Under first year head coach Raimee Beck Odum, the Blackfoot Lady Broncos have been named as the top girls’ basketball team in the 4A state rankings.
Following a week where the team won three games — road wins against Hillcrest and Century and a home contest against Thunder Ridge — the team was voted as the top team by the state media.
In supplanting Preston as the top team in the state, Blackfoot garnered five first place votes, while Preston received two first place votes, Century (who Blackfoot beat last week) and Middleton each received one first place vote in the poll of nine media members.
The Lady Broncos received 38 points in the poll, followed by Preston with 30, Century with 28, Middleton with 24 and Burley with 13.
The Lady Broncos will be in action on Wednesday as they travel to Shelley for a High Country Conference match-up and will also take on Skyline on Friday evening as they look to sew up the High Country Conference top seed for the District 6 tournament in two weeks time.
The complete poll follows.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (5) 13-1 37 2
2. Mountain View 10-1 33 1
3. Rigby (1) 14-2 26 4
4. Boise (3) 4-0 17 -
5. Meridian 9-2 13 5
Others receiving votes: Thunder Ridge 9.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Blackfoot (5) 13-4 38 2
2. Preston (2) 14-5 30 1
3. Century (1) 12-6 28 4
4. Middleton (1) 9-1 24 3
5. Burley 12-4 13 5
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 16-1 44 1
2. Timberlake (1) 11-2 37 2
3. Parma 10-4 20 5
4. Snake River 13-3 15 3
5. Bonners Ferry 9-3 11 4
Others receiving votes: American Falls 8.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (8) 16-1 43 1
2. Cole Valley Christian (1) 12-1 34 2
3. Grangeville 12-3 26 4
4. Melba 14-2 19 3
5. West Jefferson 10-3 8 5
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 4, Valley 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 15-0 45 1
2. Prairie 13-1 35 2
3. Grace 13-1 28 3
4. Genesee 9-2 14 5
5. Liberty Charter 12-1 6 -
Others receiving votes: Butte County 5, Murtaugh 2.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (9) 13-1 45 1
2. Kendrick 12-3 33 3
3. Tri-Valley 11-2 28 2
4. Mackay 11-3 13 -
5. Camas County 7-2 10 5
Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 5, Carey 1.
Voters:
Brandon Hill, IdahoSports.com
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Dylan Carder, KIFI
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Greg Woods, Post Register
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman