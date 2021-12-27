BLACKFOOT – The latest media high school girls' basketball poll has been released and will carry us into the new year.
The different classifications are all highlighted by unbeaten teams so there is a lot to be decided before we get into district, conference and eventually state tournament play the end of January.
In the 5A classification, we find three unbeaten teams and another group of teams with only one loss. Should be some exciting games to kick off the year with.
4A is highlighted by Blackfoot, the state's defending champion who boasts a 13-0 record and a roster that is deep with talent. Burley is right there, also undefeated with a record of 11-0 and is claiming to have the best player in the state. Those two have been dominant and it could be really interesting when we get to the state tournament with both teams still unblemished.
In 3A, the competition has been a lot more balanced with Sugar-Salem and Snake River both holding their own with a pair of losses. Sugar-Salem gets the nod for now because of a double overtime win against the Lady Panthers by a deuce. The rematch comes up soon so we shall see.
In 2A, there are a pair of 11-1 teams at the top in Cole Valley Christian and Melba so we shall see how that one turns out as the New Year begins.
The 1A classes are always a mixture of teams and will continue to be so as the conference play will help to straighten out the logjam at the top of both divisions.
Lots of tournament action taking place this week, so get out if you can and watch your favorite team in action.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberline (3) 10-0 31 1
2. Lake City (4) 12-0 30 2
3. Coeur d'Alene 9-0 21 3
4. Thunder Ridge 9-1 13 4
5. Post Falls 8-1 5 -
Others receiving votes: Boise 3, Borah 2
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Blackfoot (7) 13-0 35 1
2. Burley 11-0 28 2
3. Mountain Home 10-3 18 4
4. Preston 8-5 12 3
5. Shelley 7-4 8 5
Others receiving votes: Middleton 3, Bishop Kelly 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem 8-2 31 1
2. Snake River 7-2 25 3
3. Timberlake (1) 5-1 23 2
4. Teton 9-3 13 4
5. Weiser 7-2 8 -
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 4, Fruitland 1
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Cole Valley Christian (5) 11-1 34 1
2. Melba 11-1 29 2
3. Aberdeen 8-3 15 4
4. Grangeville 5-3 9 3
5. West Side 8-3 5 5
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 4, Ririe 4, Soda Springs 4, Marsing 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 7-0 34 1
2. Butte County (1) 11-0 29 2
3. Grace 8-4 10 4
4. Prairie 6-2 9 5
5. Murtaugh 8-2 8 -
Others receiving votes: Notus 6, Wallace 6, Raft River 3
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (5) 11-1 33 1
2. Kendrick (1) 8-0 26 2
3. Richfield 10-2 19 t-3
4. Council 7-0 17 4
5. Garden Valley 7-1 6 t-3
Others receiving votes: Mackay 3, Dietrich 1
Voters:
Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review
Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Eric Moon, Local News 8