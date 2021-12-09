BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos, in search of their eighth win on the season against no losses, invited the Lady Tigers of Idaho Falls to town for an inter-classification contest between members of the High Country Conference.
The Lady Broncos had some trouble against the Lady Tigers, but the Lady Broncos were able to put the 5A school away by the final of 53-38.
That game was not a pretty one, but it did show that there are teams that are going to bring their best when they play Blackfoot. It was no different on Tuesday night against the Lady Tigers for the second time this year.
The game on Tuesday night was reminiscent of the previous battle, as the Lady Broncos struggled early on, before taking control late in the second half for the win.
The Lady Broncos seemed to have problems with the Lady Tigers’ defense and it most affected the outside game, as three-point shooter Esperanza Vergara was held in check for the entire game. The Lady Broncos never panicked and simply went to what has always worked for them, going to their pair of post players in Kianna Wright and Hadley Humpherys, who combined for 31 points and the rest of the starters and reserves pitched in for the rest of the scoring for Blackfoot.
With Prairie Caldwell, Marlee Pieper and Izzy Arave feeding the two stalwart post players, the Lady Broncos pulled away in the second half to score 30 of their 44 points and put the Lady Tigers away, despite a strong effort against the undefeated Lady Broncos.
The Lady Broncos, even on an off night, were easily the better team on the floor and they made the adjustments that they needed to in order to pull off the victory.
Next up for the Lady Broncos is a trip south to Preston to participate in the annual Preston Tournament. Play began on Thursday with games scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The first game for Blackfoot was on Thursday afternoon.
The next game for Blackfoot following the Preston Tournament will take place on Tuesday, when they will travel to Hillcrest for their second game in the 4A classification of the High Country Conference. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 tipoff.
The Lady Broncos will close out the 2021 portion of this year’s schedule with another road game, this one to Skyline on Saturday, Dec. 18, when they will have a tipoff at 7:30 as well.
IDAHO FALLS 8 7 9 7 — 31
BLACKFOOT 9 5 13 17 — 44
Individual scoring:
Idaho Falls (31): Kara Stohl, 2: Calyn Wood, 6; Sydney Hess, 7; Lilee Duffin, 8; Sheli Williams, 3; Megan Hurst, 5
Blackfoot (44): Prairie Caldwell, 5; Marlee Pieper, 5; Izzy Arave, 3; Kianna Wright, 22; Hadley Humpherys, 9