BLACKFOOT – The Lady Broncos of Blackfoot, the defending 4A state girls’ basketball champions, took another step toward one of their goals for this year Tuesday night against Hillcrest. In fact, they took several steps in a 54-39 win.
They won their 16th game in a row to begin the season pushing goal number one a step closer to accomplishment and that is a perfect regular season, with 16 down and five to go to accomplish that goal.
They won their fifth conference game of the season and are only three wins away from recording a perfect conference record giving them the top seed in the district tournament in a couple of weeks.
They have swept the Hillcrest Lady Knights, meaning they only have games with Shelley, Bonneville, and Skyline left in order to sweep all of their conference foes this year on their way to what they hope will be a second consecutive state title.
In this game, the Lady Broncos did it in a different way, which will only give the rest of their opponents something else to think about as they try and prepare for their game with Blackfoot as we push toward the end of the regular season.
The usual game plan has been pretty predictable and justifiably so, as the Lady Broncos usually go to the inside and get layups from Hadley Humpherys and Kianna Wright to start the game and then begin to kick the ball outside to sharpshooters like Prairie Caldwell, Esperanza Vergara, and Izzy Arave.
On Tuesday night, it was back-to-back three-pointers from Kianna Wright from the top of the key that got the Lady Broncos started. In fact, the first three shots Blackfoot made in the opening quarter were all three-pointers, and if Wright had completed a free throw following a bucket inside, the first four scores would have all been three-point plays. Wright would follow that up with another three, just to the left of where she made her first two and suddenly, the Lady Broncos had 14 points on the board, and the Lady Knights were struggling to keep up.
That forced a timeout by Hillcrest to make a couple of adjustments and the Lady Knights were able to make a bit of a run themselves, and the first quarter would end 14-11 in favor of Blackfoot. All of this simply led to another big win for Blackfoot, and the Lady Knights were never really in the contest.
The Lady Broncos began substituting and the defense stepped things up and the gap between the two teams began to widen. By halftime, it was 25-18 and at the end of the third quarter, it was 42-29 and the margin simply continued to widen.
Blackfoot was able to keep in the flow of the game no matter who was on the floor and the fans in attendance not only saw what this year’s team is, but they also got a glimpse of what next year could bring with the likes of Megan Evans, Kendylan Anderson, Riley Layton, Marlee Pieper, and Esperanza Vergara and Whitney Christiansen all playing considerable minutes during the game. That only bodes well for Blackfoot, and could spell trouble for Blackfoot’s opponents.
While the players are the ones making things happen and they are a great group of players, you have to give some credit to the coaching staff as well. They have molded this group, kept them interested in the game at hand and never looking ahead in the schedule.
Bronco coach Raimee Odum, who compiled a record of 22-7 a year ago, is currently 16-0 this year and has compiled a 38-7 record in less than two years as a head coach. That is some pretty heady stuff, and she continues to defer all of the credit to the players, which every great coach will do.
HILLCREST 11 7 11 5 — 34
BLACKFOOT 14 11 17 17 — 59
Individual scoring
Hillcrest (34): Quinnleigh Kesler, 7; Lexie Kesler, 8; Autumn Peterson, 2; Alexis Pickett, 3; Brooke Cook, 11; Nyah Lugo, 3
Blackfoot (59): Prairie Caldwell, 10; Izzy Arave, 8; Esperanza Vergara, 8; Kianna Wright, 17; Aneka Dixey, 2; Hadley Humpherys, 14