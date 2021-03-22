ST. GEORGE, Utah – It appears that all the Lady Broncos softball team needed was a trip to St. George, Utah, to shake the cobwebs and dust off their uniforms and begin playing ball like we all expected them to.
They may not have won their first game, but back-to-back wins have the Lady Broncos showing glimpses of what has been expected all along from this group of student athletes and it is showing now in the results they are putting up on the scoreboard.
Combining some good pitching and clutch hitting, the Lady Broncos were able to score late and defeat the group from Duchesne, Utah, by the final of 8-6. They took the lead in the top of the sixth inning when Tylar Dalley came to the plate, worked the count to 3-2 and then slapped a single which scored two runs. Once they had the lead, they did not give it back.
Lindsay Cooper was the recipient of the good fortune and timely hitting, gaining the win with an inning and two thirds of strong relief, holding Duschesne scoreless, not allowing a hit, striking out one and not walking a batter.
Kymber Wieland was the Blackfoot starter and she worked the first four and one-third innings, surrendering six runs on on five hits, while striking out two.
On offense, the Lady Broncos were able to collect 13 hits in the game. Tylar Dalley had three hits in the contest and Vic Agado added a pair. Madi Duke and Agado each had a pair of runs batted in to lead the team in that category.
Play in the tournament was to continue through Saturday.
BLACKFOOT 010 205 X — 8 13 6
DUCHESNE 002 310 X — 6 5 1
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Marli Pearson 3 1 1 0 1 0
Yoleni Navarrete 3 1 1 0 1 1
Sami Staley 3 0 1 0 0 0
Madi Duke 1 1 1 2 0 0
Malia Taufui 4 0 0 0 0 1
Kymber Wieland 3 1 1 0 0 0
Lindsey Cooper 1 1 1 0 0 0
Tylar Daley 3 1 3 1 1 0
Vic Agado 4 1 2 2 0 1
Demry Wixom 2 0 0 0 0 0
Carlee Smith 1 0 1 0 0 0
Azia Martinez 0 1 0 0 0 0
Taliiyah Martinez 3 0 1 1 0 0
Totals 31 8 13 6 3 3
Batting2B: Tylar Daley, Taliiyah Martinez
TB: Vic Agado 2, Lindsey Cooper, Tylar Daley 4, Madi Duke, Taliiyah Martinez 2, Yoleni Navarrete, Marli Pearson, Carlee Smith, Sami Staley, Kymber Wieland
RBI: Vic Agado 2, Tylar Daley, Madi Duke 2, Taliiyah Martinez
SB: Vic Agado, Tylar Daley
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (50.00%)
Vic Agado 2, Tylar Daley 4, Madi Duke, Taliiyah Martinez, Yoleni Navarrete 3, Marli Pearson 2, Carlee Smith, Sami Staley 2, Kymber Wieland
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Vic Agado, Madi Duke, Yoleni Navarrete, Sami Staley 2, Kymber Wieland
Duchesne
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
J Farnsworth 3 1 0 0 1 0
J Lefler 4 2 0 0 0 0
L Morlan 3 1 1 3 1 0
K Grant 3 0 1 0 0 0
G Davis 3 1 1 0 0 1
H Nielson 3 0 1 0 0 0
Ja Farnsworth 3 0 1 1 0 0
L Young 2 1 0 0 0 2
K Crum 3 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 6 5 4 2 3
Batting2B: K Grant, G Davis
HR: L Morlan
TB: L Morlan 4, K Grant 2, G Davis 2, H Nielson, Ja Farnsworth
RBI: L Morlan 3, Ja Farnsworth
ROE: J Lefler 2, H Nielson, Ja Farnsworth
HBP: L Young
SB: Ja Farnsworth
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (36.67%)
J Farnsworth, L Morlan 2, K Grant 2, G Davis 2, Ja Farnsworth, L Young 2, K Crum
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: G Davis
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Kymber Wieland 4.1 77 .558 5 6 1 2 2 1
Lindsey Cooper 1.2 18 .556 0 0 0 1 0 0
Totals 6.0 95 .558 5 6 1 3 2 1
Pitching W: Lindsey Cooper
HBP: Kymber Wieland
Pitches-Strikes: Lindsey Cooper 18-10, Kymber Wieland 77-43
Groundouts-Flyouts: Lindsey Cooper 4-0, Kymber Wieland 2-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Lindsey Cooper 1-5, Kymber Wieland 15-25
Duchesne
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
K Grant 6.0 122 .598 13 8 7 3 3 0
Totals 6.0 122 .598 13 8 7 3 3 0
Pitching L: K Grant
WP: K Grant 2
Pitches-Strikes: K Grant 122-73
Groundouts-Flyouts: K Grant 5-9
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: K Grant 19-34
