BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos claimed the top spot in the High Country Conference’s 4A division on Tuesday night with an impressive 63-43 win over the visiting Hillcrest Lady Knights.
The Lady Broncos, who have now posted three wins against the 4A opponents of the High Country Conference, have beaten Hillcrest, Shelley, and Skyline to earn that honor.
“I was proud of the way the girls came out in the third quarter,” Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. “We put together a much better second half to get the win.”
The Lady Broncos used a very strong third quarter to gain the win as they outscored the Lady Knights 28-9 in that period to gain control after the two teams were tied at 21 going into intermission.
“I challenged Espy (Esperanza Vergara) to keep taking her shots and it worked out,” Odum said. “Vergara was able to get to the bucket and gave us the offensive push that we needed.”
Blackfoot moved its season record to 6-3 and have been very strong in the last two weeks.
The Lady Broncos had four players in double figures, led by Vergara who had 14, Hadley Humpherys tossed in 12, and Tylar Dalley and Izzy Arave each had 10 points as the Lady Broncos distributed points throughout the lineup.
Blackfoot will be back in action on Saturday as they play Idaho Falls with the tip-off at 2:30 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 63, HILLCREST 43
Hillcrest 6 15 9 13 — 43
Blackfoot 12 9 28 14 — 63
Blackfoot — Prairie Caldwell 4, Yoleni Navarette 5, Izzy Arave 10, Esperanza Vergarra 14, Kianna Wright 6, Marlee Piper 2, Tylar Dalley 10, Hadley Humpherys 12.