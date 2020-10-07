BLACKFOOT – The Shelley Lady Russets, working hard to earn a home field advantage for the upcoming District 6/High Country Conference girls' soccer tournament's first round, ambushed the Lady Broncos of Blackfoot on the Broncos' senior night on Tuesday.
The Lady Russets scored a pair of first half goals and then held off a furious second half rally from the Lady Broncos to hang on for a 2-1 win on the final night of the regular season for both teams.
Following the intermission, the Lady Broncos came out in full attack mode as they tried to catch up to the pair of first half goals by the Russets.
The Lady Broncos repeatedly made rushes on the Shelley goal and time after time came up empty as shots either slid past the goal or went over the top or were stopped by the Russets' defense. It wasn't for the lack of effort by the Lady Broncos, just more of a case of bad luck.
“We are getting better with each game,” Blackfoot coach Manuel Garcia said. “Tonight, we just missed getting that win we wanted so much.”
The Lady Broncos on the evening bid adieu to six seniors who were playing their final regular season game in Blackfoot.
Those seniors -- Jesseni Ramirez, Aylin Pelayo, Micaela Cuevas, Niyomi Oliva, Erika Rojo, and Jocelyn Flores -- all played significant amounts of time on the field and were instrumental parts of the transition to Garcia and his coaching staff.
In the pregame ceremonies, the girls were all given the opportunity to share favored memories of their time as a Lady Bronco.
The Lady Broncos were able to close the 2-0 early lead by Shelley with a late goal from Kenna Fransen but were unable to get the tying goal in the final five minutes of play.
The two teams will meet again on Saturday in the first round of the District 6 tournament at Shelley and the time has yet to be announced.