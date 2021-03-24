BOISE – The Idaho High School Power Rankings for softball have been released and in the 4A classification, Hillcrest appears to be the team to beat. Off to a 6-2 early season record and a power ranking of 54.5, the Lady Knights have captured the top spot in the first of the Power Rankings that will be published this season.
They are followed by Twin Falls, Ridgevue, Mountain Home and Bishop Kelly.
Blackfoot, who was considered to be a top contender, got off to a bad start to the season and checks in with the number seven ranking, but there is a lot of season left to go, including the entire High Country Conference regular season and tournament, so there is plenty of time to get things turned around.
As one might imagine, those teams that were able to get outside and practice on grass and dirt have dominated the early going and once everyone is playing more, with fewer postponements and cancellations, things will likely turn around for many teams. As always, it will be what you do in May that will be the difference maker come district and state tournament time.
Shelley checks in as the number 25 team in 4A out of 26 teams in the classification.
Her is how things stack up in the 4A classification as teams head into spring break.
TEAM Conference Record Overall Record Power Ranking
1. Hillcrest 0 0 0 6 2 0 54.50
2. Twin Falls 2 0 0 5 2 0 51.00
3. Ridgevue 1 1 0 5 2 0 46.50
4. Mountain Home 2 0 0 5 2 0 41.50
5. Bishop Kelly 2 0 0 3 1 0 39.00
6. Middleton 1 1 0 3 3 0 19.00
7. Blackfoot 0 0 0 3 4 0 16.00
8. Vallivue 1 1 0 3 3 0 15.00
9. Emmett 1 1 0 3 2 0 12.50
10. Nampa 1 1 0 2 3 0 12.00
11. Century 0 0 0 1 0 0 9.50
12. Skyline 0 0 0 3 4 0 6.50
In 3A, Payette and Timberlake take the top two positions with rankings of 48.5 and 44.00. They have records of 5-1 and 4-2, respectively, and neither team has played a conference game as of yet. Payette appears to have a bit of everything — power, batting average, pitching and fielding and will be tough to knock off the top spot for a while yet, while other teams get their feet under them and start playing some serious softball and the teams get outdoors more for practice and games.
Snake River will likely be one of those teams, as the Lady Panthers have started 2-1 on the year and show that they have a strong starting pitcher in Lindsie Larsen, who in the Lady Panthers’ two wins has struck out 15 and 17 batters in those two games.
Other schools have just been outdoors more than Snake River, who has already had a pair of games postponed in the early going.
This should be a very competitive classification this season.
Here is how the 3A schools line up:
TEAM Conference Record Overall Record Power Ranking
1. Payette 0 0 0 5 1 0 48.50
2. Timberlake 0 0 0 4 2 0 44.00
3. Filer 2 0 0 4 1 0 39.00
4. Homedale 1 0 0 4 2 0 33.00
5. Buhl 1 1 0 3 1 0 26.50
6. Weiser 0 0 0 2 1 0 21.00
7. Parma 0 0 0 4 2 0 15.00
8. Snake River 0 0 0 2 1 0 10.00
9. South Fremont 0 0 0 1 1 0 4.50
10. Gooding 0 1 0 1 2 0 1.50
The 2A classification is usually the last of the classifications to get things going and with the exception of Malad, who is off to a quick 5-0 start, everyone else has been struggling to get games in and practice out of doors with the late arrival of spring, and winter lingering on with snow as late as Wednesday of this week.
Once spring break has come and gone for these schools, it will be easier to get a true indication of how good or bad some of these teams may be.
From Bingham County, Firth is ranked 13th in this power ranking and although the team is very young, with only three seniors on the team, one of whom hasn’t played much softball, this team has every right to be much better by the time the district tournament rolls around.
Firth has a strong battery and there is no better place to start building a team than there. They are also well coached and you can count on the Lady Cougars to make a run at the Nuclear Conference title against the front runner West Jefferson when May rolls around.
Here is how the 2A classification lines up in the early power rankings:
TEAM Conference Record Overall Record Power Ranking
1. Malad 0 0 0 5 0 0 78.00
2. West Jefferson 0 0 0 3 0 0 40.00
3. Bear Lake 0 0 0 3 1 0 39.00
4. Nampa Christian 0 0 0 3 0 0 37.00
5. St. Maries 0 0 0 2 1 0 20.00
6. Marsing 0 0 0 3 2 0 16.00
7. Wendell 0 0 0 3 3 0 9.00
8. New Plymouth 0 0 0 2 4 0 7.00
9. Declo 0 0 0 1 2 0 0.00
10. Grangeville 0 0 0 1 2 0 -1.00
11. Melba 0 0 0 1 2 0 -2.50
12. Kamiah 0 0 0 0 1 0 -10.00
13. Firth 0 0 0 1 2 0 -13.50
14. Orofino 0 0 0 0 2 0 -16.00
15. West Side 0 0 0 0 2 0 -16.00