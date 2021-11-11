BLACKFOOT – There was a real sense of deja vu as the Blackfoot Lady Broncos entered the court on Tuesday night, their first appearance since winning the 2021 state 4A girls’ basketball championship last February.
There was Hadley Humphreys and Izzy Arave along with Prairie Caldwell and Kianna Wright and Esperanza Vergara, all decked out in their white uniforms with green numbers and trim. It was as if nothing had changed since they brought home the blue trophy from Boise with their big win over Century.
Nothing, except for the fact this team is a year older and more mature, and if the exhibition for the crowd on Tuesday showed if anything was that this squad has the potential to be better than last year’s team. That is not to put any pressure on the team as they will all be wearing that big old target on their back which comes with being the defending champion. This team returns the top six from a year ago, and when you add in sophomore Marlee Pieper to the mix, this squad may be longer, quicker and more talented. Whether they can put it all together and whether they will be able to play at the same intensity and the same defense as a year ago will be a question answered soon enough, but that is why the teams have jamborees, to show the fans how they have fared since last in competition.
The Lady Broncos started off with their match-up against the Teton Timberwolves and promptly went to Kianna Wright, who scored 10 quick points, on 5 for 5 shooting. In that stretch, Humpherys had three assists and Caldwell had two. Check off box number one. Wright looked quicker and gives the Broncos a tremendous presence on the right side of the key and a great complement to Humphreys who was her usual beastly self as the student section kept hollering out, “Give it to the Beast.”
When they did, Humpherys responded with her patented moves down the left side of the key, banking in her assortment of shots.
Caldwell and Arave were sharpshooting from the outside, not that they needed it, but the shot was there and they responded well. Esperanza Vergara, looking more svelte than a year ago, showed a little quickness as she drove to the hoop upon occasion and unleashed a shot or two from the perimeter. The Lady Broncos showed the 3A Teton Timberwolves that they want no part of 4A basketball as they sped to a 15-8 first quarter lead and the two quarter total of 27-17, seemingly without even trying. You could sense that they were saving something for Highland, who they would close the Jamboree out with.
That game was even more demonstrative of what the Lady Broncos will be bringing to the new season. The first quarter was 25-6 as the Lady Broncos turned things up a notch both offensively and defensively and showed off the bench they have for this year.
Everyone on the roster played and some of the new players like Whitney Christensen, Megan Evans, and Riley Layton looked really good. There were contributions from Kendylan Anderson, a transfer student and only a sophomore who looks to be the backup point guard, which will only allow for Arave to concentrate on her great defensive skills and outside shooting. Aneka Dixey also showed that she is ready to contribute as well and played well on the defensive side of things. This team appears to be the real deal and possibly even better than a year ago, not to put any pressure on them before the first game of the season, which comes up soon enough on Saturday night when they invite the Lady Bobcats of Madison to town to kick off the season. Madison always presents problems for Blackfoot, so we shall see when the time comes at Gardner Gymnasium Saturday at 7:30 p.m.