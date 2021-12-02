BLACKFOOT – What do you do when a team comes to town whose star player plays point guard and the offense starts and sometimes ends with that player controlling the offense? If you are the Blackfoot Lady Broncos, you simply put Izzy Arave on that player one on one and dare the other team to score.
That is what happened when Shelley visited the Lady Broncos for the start of the High Country Conference season as the Russets of Shelley came to town on Tuesday night.
From the very first play of the game, Arave was glued to Shelley’s Brinley Cannon and she forced the issue from the beginning, playing lockdown defense on the Shelley sophomore, effectively taking her out of the game.
Cannon was held to five points on the night and many times, when she would have been able to find an open player for a shot, there was nothing to be found but Arave’s hand in her face or tapping the ball away or forcing a bad pass.
It was eerily the same look that Blackfoot used a year ago in the state championship game, when Arave was put on the Century Diamondbacks’ best player and shut her down as well. It is a nice tool to have on your team, a player that can control things so completely and do it from the defensive side of the ball.
As a result, the Lady Broncos were able to get into a fast-paced tempo and the speedy flow of the game resulted in layup after layup for the Lady Broncos as they sped to a 25-5 opening quarter lead on their way to a 64-32 win in the opening game of the 4A side of the High Country Conference slate for both teams.
Many times, when you place a player in a defensive mode, it can take your game out of the offensive flow they have developed over the year. Not so in this case, as the other four starters on the Lady Bronco team — Prairie Caldwell, Kianna Wright, Hadley Humpherys and Esperanza Vergara — all scored in double figures and the bench all got onto the floor for extended minutes of play, which only makes the Lady Broncos deeper and tougher as the season goes along.
As play continued into the second quarter, the flow of the game picked up a bit for the Lady Russets, but the Lady Broncos were matching them bucket for bucket and mostly with the bench doing the damage as the starters spent the majority of the second and third quarters on the bench, gaining valuable playing time for the reserves.
By the time the two teams left the floor to go to the intermission, the score had grown to 35-17 and the only real question was what the final score would be.
The layup barrage continued into the second half with Lady Bronco after Lady Bronco getting to the basket for the two points and the scoring was spread throughout the lineup, with eight different Lady Broncos scoring which only got the student section more and more involved in the game.
The third period would end with the Lady Broncos leading 51-27 and it was only a matter of time before a 30-point lead would be achieved and the running clock ensue due to the Idaho Mercy Rule. That happened at around the 4 minute mark of the game.
Final score was Blackfoot 64 and Shelley 32 and was in no way indicative of the type of team that Shelley has this year, because they are still a bit of a young team whose two best players are a sophomore and a freshman and who will most likely win more games than they lose this season.
Next up for Blackfoot was a contest on Thursday, when the Lady Broncos traveled to Pocatello to take on the Thunder.
For Shelley, they were in action against the Madison Lady Bobcats in Shelley.
SHELLEY 5 12 10 5 — 32
BLACKFOOT 25 10 16 13 — 64
Individual scoring
Shelley (32): Taylor Ottley, 6; Mia Williams, 4; Alexis Leckington, 10; Riley Wasden, 4; Hallie Dye, 5; Brinley Cannon, 5
Blackfoot (64): Megan Evans, 5; Prairie Caldwell, 11: Marley Pieper, 8; Izzy Arave, 5; Esperanza Vergara, 11; Kianna Wright, 10; Whitney Christiansen, 2; Hadley Humpherys, 12