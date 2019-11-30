IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos made the northerly trip to Idaho Falls to tangle with Lady Tigers and smothered the Tigers on their home court by a final of 62-28.
Led by three guards in double figures, the Lady Broncos pulled away in the second quarter for an easy conference win over Idaho Falls.
“I was really happy,” Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said. “Our posts have been putting in all our points and our guards have kind of struggled. That kind of switched today. They were taking our posts away and our guards were hitting shots.”
With the guards carrying the offense, the post players for Blackfoot found the going difficult. Idaho Falls was doubling down and collapsing its zone defense to prevent the ball from even getting into the paint area for the post players, Hadley Humpherys and Grace Anderson, to even handle the ball.
That left the guards free to shoot threes and keep the ball alive from the outside.
The end result was that Tenleigh Smith, Isabelle Arave and Prairie Caldwell were free to lead the offense. Smith led the team with 16 points, Arave and Caldwell each chipped in with 11 points.
With the win, the Lady Broncos moved their season record to 2-1, 1-0 in conference play.
Blackfoot will play next on Tuesday, when they will host the Shelley Russets in a conference tilt that is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Idaho Falls, now 0-3 on the season and 0-1 in conference play, will host the undefeated Bonneville Lady Bees on Tuesday. The Lady Bees are 4-0 on the season and 1-0 in conference play.
Blackfoot 14 19 18 11 — 62 Idaho Falls 9 5 10 4 — 28
Blackfoot — Tenleigh Smith 16; Isabelle Arave 11; Prairie Caldwell 11; Natalie Gonzalez 2; Kianna Wright 5; Tylar Dalley 4; Kristen Thomas 4; Gracie Andersen 4; Hadley Humpherys 5.
Idaho Falls — Tucker 3, Robertson 9, Wood 6, Cordon 2, Keller 1, Duffin 6, Hurst 1.