BLACKFOOT – It is no secret that the Lady Broncos of Blackfoot have trouble scoring goals in soccer.
After all, in three of the five games that the girls have played, they have been shut out. It is hard to win games when you can’t get the ball into the net.
The game on Monday against the Idaho Falls Lady Tigers was no exception as the Broncos’ defense gave up seven goals to the Tigers and fell by the final of 7-0.
You could be the greatest defensive team in history, but if you can’t get a goal scored, you will never do any better than a 0-0 tie and that is not the way to teach a team how to win games.
A strong defense is important, there is no question about it, but you also have to be able to move the ball offensively and get the offensive players a chance to put the ball in the net in order to win a game and at the rate that the Lady Broncos are going, it will be a very long season.
The Lady Broncos are currently 0-5 on the season and have been outscored by a total of 40-4 in those games.
In the case of this year’s Lady Broncos team, it has been a case of simply no one having been taught how to push the ball upfield and getting in position to put the ball in the net.
Without any offense to speak of, it will be very difficult for the team to progress and win a game or two.
With the loss to Idaho Falls, the Lady Broncos are now 0-5 on the season and face the Hillcrest Lady Knights today on the road at Hillcrest with a 4:30 p.m. start.
Hillcrest may have only won two games on the season, but they have some offense and this one could be lopsided as well, in favor of the Lady Knights.