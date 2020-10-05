BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot High School Lady Broncos soccer team will be celebrating Senior Night tonight at Hartkopf Field with festivities getting underway at 7 p.m.
The Lady Broncos will then take on the Shelley Russets in the final regular season game of 2020 before the teams head into District 6 tournament play on Saturday.
The seniors on the team — Jesseni Ramirez, Aylin Pelayo, Micaela Cuevas, Jocelyn Flores and Niyomi Olivas — will be honored by their coaches and fellow players before the game.
The Lady Broncos are under the guidance of first year head coach Manuel Garcia and have shown great improvement during the course of the season.