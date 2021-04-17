BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos rode the right arm of pitching ace Kymber Wieland who went the distance from the circle for a 10-run win over Bonneville, 17-7.
Wieland only gave up three earned runs with four unearned runs being scored in the contest. Wieland was able to go the entire five innings, allowing only five hits while striking out nine and walking seven. She did give up a home run to Sorensen of the Lady Bees.
The Lady Broncos were able to rap out 12 hits in the contest, but also took advantage of four Bonneville errors and six walks.
Wiest started for Bonneville and also went the distance before the 10-run Mercy Rule was invoked to end the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The same two teams went at each other on Thursday afternoon, moving the venue to Idaho Falls.
With the win, Blackfoot moved its record to 9-4 on the year, 4-0 in High Country Conference play in the 4A division.
BONNEVILLE 203 20X — 7 5 4
BLACKFOOT 704 15X — 17 12 1
Bonneville
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
R Baker 1 2 0 0 2 1
Owen 1 2 0 0 2 0
Wiest 3 0 1 1 0 1
A Baker 2 1 0 1 1 1
Chapa 3 0 1 1 0 2
Harrigfeld 3 1 0 0 0 1
Sorenson 1 1 1 2 2 0
Cook 3 0 2 0 0 1
Grinnell 3 0 0 0 0 2
Kunz — — — — — -
Totals 20 7 5 5 7 9
Batting 2B: Wiest
HR: Sorenson
TB: Wiest 2, Chapa, Sorenson 4, Cook 2
RBI: Wiest, A Baker, Chapa, Sorenson 2
ROE: Harrigfeld
SB: R Baker, Owen
PIK: Sorenson
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (55.56%)
R Baker 2, Owen 3, Wiest, A Baker 2, Chapa 2, Sorenson 3, Cook, Grinnell
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: R Baker 2, Wiest, Harrigfeld
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Marli Pearson 4 1 1 2 0 1
Madi Duke 3 1 0 1 1 0
Tylar Daley 3 2 2 1 1 1
Malia Taufui 4 1 1 2 0 0
Kymber Wieland 4 1 2 3 0 1
Vic Agado 3 4 2 2 1 0
Lindsey Cooper 3 1 1 1 1 0
Demry Wixom 1 2 1 1 1 0
Azia Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Yoleni Navarrete 2 3 2 0 1 0
Hailey Burnett 0 1 0 0 0 0
Taliiyah Martinez — — — — — -
Totals 28 17 12 13 6 4
Batting 2B: Vic Agado 2, Lindsey Cooper, Marli Pearson, Malia Taufui, Kymber Wieland 2
3B: Tylar Daley
TB: Vic Agado 4, Lindsey Cooper 2, Tylar Daley 4, Yoleni Navarrete 2, Marli Pearson 2, Malia Taufui 2, Kymber Wieland 4, Demry Wixom
RBI: Vic Agado 2, Lindsey Cooper, Tylar Daley, Madi Duke, Marli Pearson 2, Malia Taufui 2, Kymber Wieland 3, Demry Wixom
ROE: Lindsey Cooper, Marli Pearson, Malia Taufui
FC: Vic Agado, Kymber Wieland
SB: Tylar Daley 2, Madi Duke, Yoleni Navarrete, Kymber Wieland
CS: Tylar Daley
TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (52.94%)
Vic Agado 4, Lindsey Cooper 2, Tylar Daley 2, Madi Duke, Azia Martinez, Yoleni Navarrete 2, Marli Pearson, Malia Taufui 2, Kymber Wieland 2, Demry Wixom
Team LOB: 2FieldingE: Demry Wixom
Bonneville
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Wiest 4.2 110 .527 12 17 12 4 6 0
Totals 4.2 110 .527 12 17 12 4 6 0
Pitching L: Wiest
WP: Wiest
Pitches-Strikes: Wiest 110-58
Groundouts-Flyouts: Wiest 4-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Wiest 19-34
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Kymber Wieland 5.0 110 .509 5 7 3 9 7 1
Totals 5.0 110 .509 5 7 3 9 7 1
Pitching W: Kymber Wieland
WP: Kymber Wieland
Pitches-Strikes: Kymber Wieland 110-56
Groundouts-Flyouts: Kymber Wieland 3-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Kymber Wieland 15-27
Stats provided by Game Changer