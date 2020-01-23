BLACKFOOT – It was marked on a lot of calendars as a very dangerous game. Dangerous because of Skyline’s ability to hit the three-point shot and their post players to play on the outside effectively. Dangerous because the Blackfoot Lady Broncos have seemed to be floundering at times as they are still seeking their identity and what kind of team they will ultimately become.
It is getting late in the regular season, with only a handful of games remaining before the High Country Conference teams would be in the District 6 Tournament.
It was a home game for the Lady Broncos and they had downed Skyline back in December by 10 points, but it wasn’t easy.
Wednesday night would not be easy either, but when Hadley Humpherys hit an inside bucket to give the Lady Broncos the lead late in the fourth quarter, she and Tenleigh Smith would each hit a pair of free throws to hold the Grizzlies at bay as Blackfoot scored a 63-60 win.
The game was close throughout, with neither team able to open up a lead. The opening quarter went back and forth for the entire eight minutes, with Blackfoot edging clear at the end of the period with an 18-14 lead. That was about as good as it would get for the rest of the game as every time the Lady Broncos gained a lead, the Grizzlies would hit a three-pointer and a couple of layups to get right back to even or slightly ahead.
When the two teams went to the intermission, it was 30-26. The game was that close throughout the entire 32 minutes of play.
The second half was more of the same, as Skyline kept riding the offense of Mattie Olsen, who would end up with 21 points to lead the Grizzlies, and when the buzzer sounded to end the third period, it was a three-point game, 45-42, with Blackfoot leading.
The fourth and final quarter saw Skyline get to the lead with less than two minutes remaining. That is when the Humpherys and Smith heroics stepped in and the Broncos used some timely defense late to hold the Grizzlies at bay. The Grizzlies did have one final shot at tying the game up, but the very long three-point attempt, while on line, bounced off the front of the rim and fell harmlessly to the floor.
With the win, Blackfoot moved its season reacord to 13-5, 6-1 in High Country Conference play. They will host Hillcrest tonight and will celebrate Senior Night as well. The game will have a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
BLACKFOOT 63, SKYLINE 60
Skyline 14 12 16 18 — 60
Blackfoot 18 12 15 18 — 63
Skyline — D. Chatman 10, T. Chatman 6, Anderson 14, M. Olsen 2, M. Olsen 21, Thomas 7.
Blackfoot — Tenleigh Smith 23, Isabelle Arave 6, Praire Caldwell 2, Kianna Wright 4, Kristen Thomas 4, Gracie Andersen 7, Hadley Humpherys 17.