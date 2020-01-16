BOISE – The most recent girls’ basketball media poll has been released and there were very few changes in the rankings from a week ago.
In the 5A classification, the poll is still dominated by Treasure Valley teams with four of the five places occupied by strong Boise school like Timberline, Mountain View, Boise and Meridian, with Rocky Mountain lurking in the number six position.
In the 4A classification, it is the eastern Idaho schools who occupy four of the top five places with unbeaten Bonneville leading the way, followed by Century, Preston in fourth and Blackfoot in fifth.
In 3A, it is dominant Sugar-Salem on top with their 13-1 record, while Teton is fourth at 11-4.
In 2A, Soda Springs is the unanimous choice with powerhouse Cole Valley Christian in the second position.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberline (4) 15-1 28 1
2. Mountain View (2) 12-2 26 2
3. Boise 11-4 17 3
4. Lake City 10-5 9 5
5. Meridian 10-6 7 4
Other receiving votes: Rocky Mountain 2, Post Falls 1
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (6) 14-0 30 1
2. Century 11-3 20 2
3. Caldwell 11-2 14 3
4. Preston 13-4 8 4
5. Blackfoot 11-5 7 5
Other receiving votes: Twin Falls 5, Kuna 3, Middleton 3
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 13-1 30 1
2. Parma 12-2 22 2
3. Timberlake 10-4 20 3
4. Teton 11-4 11 4
5. Kellogg 9-3 5 5
Other receiving votes: Filer 2
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (6) 13-2 30 1
2. Cole Valley Christian 11-3 23 2
3. Melba 13-2 19 3
T-4. Grangeville 11-3 8 4
T-4. Nampa Christian 10-4 8 5
Other receiving votes: New Plymouth 1, Firth 1
1A Division I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 13-1 30 1
2. Prairie 8-2 19 2
3. Rimrock 13-1 18 T-3
4. Grace 12-3 13 T-3
5. Notus 10-2 6 5
Other receiving votes: Greenleaf Friends 3, Butte County 1
1A Division II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (5) 10-1 29 1
2. Tri-Valley (1) 13-2 20 2
3. Mackay 10-3 13 5
T-4. Kendrick 9-2 11 4
T-4. Rockland 13-2 11 4
Other receiving votes: Camas County 5, Lakeside 1