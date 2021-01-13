IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos are one of the top 4A teams in Idaho. Evidence of that is the perfect 4-0 record in the 4A division of the High Country Conference and their near sterling record against all of the other teams they have played along the way.
The Lady Broncos have losses to Thunder Ridge and Rigby (twice), both of them ranked 5A schools, but they have more than made up for it with wins over other 5A schools like Madison and Idaho Falls (twice). Their only loss to a 4A school came at the hands of Century, who they have a re-match with later this week. That is pretty heady stuff.
The Lady Broncos began their second run through the 4A schools in the conference Tuesday night when they visited the Hillcrest Lady Knights, in a game that was played at Sandcreek Middle School and with a strong defensive effort and some high scoring from their two starting post players, Hadley Humpherys and Kianna Wright put away the Lady Knights to the tune of 60-46 and earn a sweep of Hillcrest on the season.
The Lady Broncos are a very well balanced team and this game followed one where Prairie Caldwell and Izzy Arave supplied the offense in an overtime loss to Rigby, so they have a number of players who can score and score effectively. On this cold January night, it just happened to be Humpherys with 22 points and Wright with 17 who led the way.
The two teams battled on even terms in the first quarter, with Hillcrest holding a one-point advantage 14-13 at the end of the first eight minutes of play. From that point on, it was all Lady Broncos as they applied some extra defensive pressure to hold the Lady Knights to a mere six points in each of the second and third quarters, while scoring a total of 26 of their own, and the game may as well have ended at that point.
“I can’t tell you how proud we as coaches are to be able to work with these girls and how hard they are working to become better players,” Bronco coach Raimee Beck Odum said. “We tried to give them a day off and they still wanted to practice. We started a little slow tonight, but once we hit our rhythm, it was clear sailing for them.”
The last two non-conference games await the Lady Broncos this week, as they will travel to Thunder Ridge on Thursday and finish up with Century on Saturday, before closing out the High Conference schedule next week before heading into district tournament play.
The Lady Broncos now sport an 11-4 season record and a perfect 5-0 record in conference play.
BLACKFOOT 60, HILLCREST 46
Blackfoot 13 14 12 21 — 60
Hillcrest 14 6 6 20 — 46
BLACKFOOT — Prairie Caldwell 9, Izzy Arave 6, Esperanza Vergara 3, Kianna Wright 17, Marlee Pieper 2, Tylar Dalley 2, Hadley Humpherys 22.
HILLCREST — Quinleigh Kesler 3, Nyah Lugo 9, Macy Larsen 21, Brooke Cook 5, Katelyn Daybell 3, Same Fryer 1. Aspen Cook 6.