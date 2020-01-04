BOISE – When the schedule for 2019-20 was announced and the games for the Timberline Tournament were placed on the schedule, there was some doubt whether Blackfoot would be able to compete with the likes of the 5A schools in the Treasure Valley.
The Lady Broncos were two-thirds of the way through the tournament and they are now 1-1, following a loss to the number one team in the 5A classification in the state.
“There’s a reason they’re the No. 1 5A team,” Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said. “They’re big and fast and can shoot. I think they went 10 deep. We didn’t shoot well. Their length gave us some trouble.”
The loss to the Wolves ended a nine-game winning streak for the Lady Broncos,which included a Thursday night win over Borah as the tournament got underway.
The Lady Broncos simply found the match-ups with the Wolves a bit much for a very good 4A team from eastern Idaho. That isn’t to say that the Lady Broncos didn’t learn from this foray to the Treasure Valley, and they still had one more game in the tournament to test their mettle before returning to Blackfoot to resume the High Country Conference schedule which will begin on Tuesday.
The Lady Broncos faced off against Meridian in their last game of the tournament which should be enough of a test to get the Broncos ready for the rest of the regular season.
The final game in the Timberline Tournament for the Broncos took place on Saturday afternoon, with a 12 noon tip-off. The Warriors, like the Broncos, have gone 1-1 in the tournament, with a win over Middleton, a 4A school, and a loss to 4A Bonneville, the Broncos’ foe on Tuesday night.
TIMBERLINE 58, BLACKFOOT 38
Blackfoot 9 7 11 11 — 38
Timberline 14 17 13 10 — 58
Blackfoot —Tenleigh Smith 7, Isabelle Arave 9, Praire Caldwell 4, Kristen Thomas 2, Gracie Andersen 8, Hadley Humpherys 8.
Timberline — Heninger 5, Mattson 2, Rensom 21, Muegerich 2, Ellinghouse 10, McCall 7, Glancey 6.