IDAHO FALLS – Blackfoot's Kyah Henderson rapped out four hits and added a walk just for good measure, leading the Lady Broncos to their sixth straight win on Thursday, topping Bonneville 11-8.
Bonneville lost to the Broncos for the second afternoon in a row.
The Broncos would score in every inning in the game except the second as they would get 15 hits.
The Broncos got started in the top of the first inning, when they would plate three runs for an early 3-0 lead. The Bees would rally right back with a run in the bottom of the first, off of Blackfoot's starting pitcher Maggie Hepworth.
Neither team could get a run across the plate in the second inning, but the Broncos came back in the third to score their fourth run for a 4-1 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Bonneville would rally for a three spot, to tie things up at 4 apiece.
The Broncos would retake the lead in the top of the fourth, a lead that they would not relinquish. Blackfoot tallied a pair of runs to take a 6-4 lead, and when the Bees came back to score a run in the bottom of the fourth, it was time to bring in Wednesday's winning pitcher Kymber Wieland to put out the fire.
A scoreless fifth inning would ensue and then the Broncos would score a pair of runs in the top of the sixth and three more in the top of the seventh to effectively put the game away.
A couple of miscues on the Broncos' part would allow the Bees to close the gap somewhat as the Bees would score three final runs of their own before the Broncos closed things out.
For the game, the Broncos would out-hit the Bees 15-14, but the Broncos would score 11 runs to the Bees' eight, thanks in part to the six errors the Bees would commit.
Backing up the four hits by Henderson were three hits by Grace Callister. Callister would also have a pair of runs batted in for the Broncos, as did Tylar Dalley and Henderson, the trio accounting for six of the Broncos' 11 runs.
Hepworth and Wieland would combine for 23 first-pitch strikes on the day and also combined for four strikeouts as they worked their way through the Bonneville lineup.
With their sixth straight win, the Broncos are now 6-1 on the year, 2-0 in conference play with a pair of games scheduled with Shelley next week.
Bonneville drops to 2-9 on the season, 0-2 in conference play.
The Broncos will face Shelley on Thursday on the road with a first pitch at 4 p.m. The same two teams will meet again on Friday in Blackfoot, again with a 4 p.m. first pitch.