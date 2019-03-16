RUPERT — The Blackfoot Lady Broncos softball team took to the road on Saturday following a nifty win over Rigby on Thursday. The expected road trip was to be a challenge as they were facing a Minico team that is expected to challenge for the Great Basin title later this spring.
What transpired had to impress even the harshest of critics, as the Lady Broncos stormed to a pair of wins over the Spartans, winning the first game 17-3 and taking the nightcap by a final of 20-3.
Kymber Wieland took the ball to the circle in the first game and just dominated the Spartan hitters. The sophomore pitched a complete game and her team backed it up at the plate.
“The entire team came out today and hit the ball,” head coach Jeff Dalley said. “It would be hard to single out any one player as having a great day, as they all hit the ball and they all contributed to the wins.”
In the second game, Maggie Hepworth was even more dominant than Wieland in game two, as she only gave up a pair of hits and the offense supported her even better. Kyah Henderson was a home run short of hitting for the cycle in the game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule, Chloe Cronquist had six runs batted in during the doubleheader and Demry Wixom had a terrific day at the plate.
That doesn’t even count the three run home run that Wixom hit or the two balls that Anha Yancey hit off the fence.
The pair of games basically were like batting practice for the Lady Broncos, who moved their season record to 3-1 on the year.
The Lady Broncos will have some time off as they won’t be back on the diamond until March 28, when they travel to Madison for a 3:30 first pitch.