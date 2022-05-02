PRESTON – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos softball team continues to roll along, following a doubleheader sweep of Preston on the road. Game scores were 21-9 and 15-4.
In the first game, the Lady Broncos relied on the bats of Olivia Taufui and Carlee Smith, each of whom hit a home run. Taufui drove in four runs while Smith knocked in three runs.
Meghan Mecham and Lindsay Cooper worked from the circle and made the runs stand up for the win.
In the second game, five different batters each had a pair of hits in the contest. Carlee Smith, Amaya Luna, T. Martinez, Madi Duke and Lindsay Cooper led the way.
Pitching-wise, it was the effort of Sami Staley and Lindsay Cooper who kept the Preston Lady Indians at bay.
With the doubleheader sweep, the Blackfoot Lady Broncos are now 15-4 on the season and a perfect 6-0 in High Country Conference play.
The regular season will wrap up with High Country Conference games against Hillcrest on May 3-4 and the season finale against Rigby on May 6, which is the traditional senior night for the Lady Broncos.
Game One
BLACKFOOT 440 123 7 — 21 22 7
Game Two
BLACKFOOT 110 033 7 — 15 13 3
PRESTON 004 000 0 — 4 4 x
Batting — Blackfoot
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .458 53 48 21 22 16
1 Amaya Luna .400 6 5 2 2 3
2 Marli Pearson .667 6 6 4 4 1
3 Azia Martinez .000 0 0 2 0 0
4 T. Martinez .400 6 5 2 2 0
6 Hailey Burnett .333 6 6 2 2 1
8 Olivia Taufui .200 5 5 1 1 4
11 Carlee Smith .200 6 5 1 1 3
12 Macy Wheeler .500 2 2 1 1 0
13 Madi Duke .750 4 4 0 3 2
14 Sami Staley .333 6 6 2 2 0
20 C. Cronquist 1.000 6 4 4 4 2
Blackfoot — Pitching
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 5.00 1 0 1 1
18 Morgan Mecham 8.75 1 0 1 0
19 Lindsey Cooper 0.00 0 0 1
Blackfoot
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 7 10 9 5 1 9
18 Morgan Mecham 4 7 7 5 1 5
19 Lindsey Cooper 3 3 2 0 0 4
Blackfoot — Batting
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .361 41 36 15 13 9
1 Amaya Luna .400 5 5 2 2 1
2 Marli Pearson .000 5 3 4 0 0
3 Azia Martinez .250 4 4 1 1 1
4 T. Martinez .500 4 4 2 2 0
6 Hailey Burnett .000 5 4 1 0 1
8 Olivia Taufui .000 0 0 1 0 0
11 Carlee Smith .500 5 4 1 2 4
13 Madi Duke 1.000 2 2 1 2 0
14 Sami Staley .200 5 5 1 1 0
19 Lindsey Cooper .667 4 3 0 2 2
20 C. Cronquist .500 2 2 1 1 0
Blackfoot — Pitching
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 1.00 1 0 1 1
14 Sami Staley 1.75 1 0 1 0
19 Lindsey Cooper 0.00 0 0 1 1
Blackfoot
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 7 4 4 1 2 6
14 Sami Staley 4 3 4 1 2 3
19 Lindsey Cooper 3 1 0 0 0 3
Stats supplied by Game Changer
Game Changer: www.gamechanger.com
No stats were supplied by Preston