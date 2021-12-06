POCATELLO – There was another game and another dominating win over a 4A girls’ basketball opponent for the Lady Broncos of Blackfoot. This time the victim was the Pocatello Thunder, who never got into an offensive rhythm as they watched Blackfoot make basket after basket on their way to an impressive 60-21 win.
Early on, the Thunder actually had a 3-0 lead and the Lady Broncos were a bit slow offensively, but they quickly found their groove and powered to a 21-5 first quarter lead. Every one of Blackfoot’s starting five got into the act and the blistering pace late in the quarter left the Thunder with exasperated looks on their faces as the whirlwind of a game had gotten out of hand so quickly.
That has been the case for the Lady Broncos this year. In four of their six games, all wins, the Lady Broncos have opened up a 30-point lead at some point in the third or fourth quarter which in Idaho is the Mercy Rule stage of the game and the clock goes into a continuous running mode for the remainder of the contest. Such was the case once again for Blackfoot as they turned up the heat to garner their sixth win in as many games.
The only team that has slowed the Lady Broncos down even a little bit was 5A Thunder Ridge back in the second game of the year and that was still a six-point win for Blackfoot, 63-57.
The early emphasis in this contest was to get the ball in the hands of the two post players, Kianna Wright and Hadley Humpherys, and the plan worked to perfection, as Wright would score on consecutive possessions on the way to a six point opening quarter and Humpherys contributed a pair of early buckets as the Lady Broncos set the tone and tempo of the game.
By the time the second quarter rolled around, the Lady Broncos were already reaching into their bench and substituting quite liberally.
The second period was more of the same for Blackfoot and although they may have only added 11 points to the total, they also kept Pocatello from scoring much as the two teams went to halftime with Blackfoot leading 32-11 and were in complete control of the contest.
In the third period, Pocatello went back to trying to work the ball inside to their freshman post Kennasyn Garza but she found tough going as the Blackfoot tandem of Humpherys and Wright met her at every junction of the still budding game and when the ball wasn’t blocked, the ensuing pass was tipped away. Garza did end up leading the Thunder in scoring for the game, but it was only a five-point showing for the freshman.
Blackfoot went back to what they do best, which is run the floor and they did so with emphasis on getting the ball in the basket. By the time the clock hit zero and the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter, Blackfoot had pushed the lead out to 50-16, and it was just a matter of running the clock out in the fourth quarter to notch another win for the Lady Broncos.
With the reserves burning up the clock for the Lady Broncos and Pocatello not able to make any inroads into the Blackfoot lead, the final stanza went by quickly. Blackfoot added another 10 points to their total on the scoreboard and Pocatello added another five points bringing the final score to 60-21 as the final buzzer sounded.
BLACKFOOT 21 11 18 10 — 60
POCATELLO 5 6 5 5 — 21
Individual scoring
Blackfoot (60): Prairie Caldwell, 8; Izzy Arave, 11; Esperanza Vergara, 4; Kendylan Anderson, 6; Kianna Wright, 14; Whitney Christiansen, 2; Riley Layton, 2; Hadley Humpherys, 13
Pocatello (21): Alivia Marshall, 1; Elle Hokanson, 3; Hallie Pearson, 5; Taylor Bunderson, 1; Miah Lusk, 2; Alexia Tinno, 4; Kennasyn Garza, 5