BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot High School Lady Broncos volleyball team participated in the annual Peg Peterson Invitational over the weekend and the prestigious event drew a total of 27 teams from around the area.
The teams were divided into pods or pools for Friday afternoon play, after which the teams were divided into bracket play for Saturday.
The bracket play would place 10 teams in each of the top two brackets, labeled as Gold and Silver, while the remaining seven teams would be assigned spots in the third of the brackets, the Bronze bracket.
Unfortunately for the Lady Broncos, their play on Friday was not up to their own expectations and they were not assigned spots in the Gold or Silver brackets and were resigned to play in the Bronze bracket.
To the credit of the Lady Broncos, they did not let the disappointment of not making the top two brackets deter them from one of their objectives, which was to earn a trophy this season.
The Lady Broncos battled hard through Saturday’s play, downing teams from Snake River, Burley, Marsh Valley, Pocatello, and American Falls.
The bracket play saw the Broncos go 4-0 in Saturday play and as a result were named the Bronze bracket winner and received a trophy for their efforts in the tournament.