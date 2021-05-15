BLACKFOOT — The Lady Broncos of Blackfoot swept through the District 6, High Country Conference and claimed the district championship on Thursday afternoon behind the arm of senior pitcher Kymber Wieland and the bat of Victoria Agado, who went three-for-four on the afternoon with four runs batted in.
It was a season-long quest for the Lady Broncos, who felt they had been cheated in some ways a year ago with the COVID-19 situation and a loaded squad. This year’s team rallied around their five seniors — pitcher Kymber Wieland, first baseman Tylar Dalley, outfielder Demry Wixom, catcher Malia Taufui and third baseman Yoleni Navarrette — as they won over 20 games and on Thursday, picked up the district championship as well, securing a berth in the 4A state tournament. The Lady Broncos will open play on Thursday in the final game of the day at 7 p.m. on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
The Lady Broncos will square off against Twin Falls in that opening game.
While many will feel that Weiland was the star of the game, there actually were several. Wieland threw a complete game, four-hitter, allowing a single run in the game on only four hits.
Wieland threw a complete game using only 80 pitches on the day, allowing one run and had four strikeouts and two walks during the contest.
Offensively, it was all about outfielder Demry Wixom, who drove in five runs in the game including a two-run homer that came in the second inning. Wixom is a letter of intent signee to Treasure Valley Community College. The power hitting outfielder had three hits on the afternoon and scored a pair of runs.
Also contributing on offense were Victoria Agado, Madi Duke, and Hailey Burnett who each collected three hits on the day. Burnett scored three times in the game, while Agado was able to drive in four in the contest as the Lady Broncos overpowered the Lady Knights on the day.
The game pushes the Lady Broncos’ record to 20-6 on the season and they are ranked second behind Bishop Kelly in the state power rankings.
The game was called in the sixth inning when Blackfoot reached a 10-run margin at 11-1.
HILLCREST 001 000 X — 1 4 1
BLACKFOOT 052 031 X — 11 16 1
Hillcrest
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Sam Johnson 2 1 2 0 0 0
Jersey Jarvis 2 0 0 0 1 0
Haillie Casuey 3 0 0 1 0 0
Liv Stoddart 2 0 0 0 0 0
Ace Garner 0 0 0 0 1 0
Joselyn Lundblade 3 0 0 0 0 1
Brinley Prince 2 0 0 0 0 1
Jc Jacobson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Grace Shultz 1 0 1 0 0 0
Mara Shiffler 2 0 1 0 0 1
Piper Rhode 2 0 0 0 0 1
Bailey Egan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 21 1 4 1 2 4
Batting 2B: #7
TB: #0 2, #83, #7 2
RBI: #13
HBP: #7
TotalsTeam QAB: 8 (33.33%)
#99, #83, #7, #9, #3, #13, #1, #22
Team LOB: 5
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Marli Pearson 4 1 1 0 0 0
Yoleni Navarrete 4 1 2 2 0 0
Vic Agado 4 0 3 4 0 0
Tylar Daley 4 0 0 0 0 1
Malia Taufui 4 0 0 0 0 1
Kymber Wieland 3 0 1 0 1 0
Hailey Burnett 4 3 3 0 0 0
Demry Wixom 4 2 3 5 0 0
Madi Duke 3 2 3 0 0 0
Amaya Luna 0 2 0 0 0 0
Taliiyah Martinez — — — — — -
Totals 34 11 16 11 1 2
Batting 2B: Hailey Burnett
HR: Demry Wixom
TB: Vic Agado 3, Hailey Burnett 4, Madi Duke 3, Yoleni Navarrete 2, Marli Pearson, Kymber Wieland, Demry Wixom 6
RBI: Vic Agado 4, Yoleni Navarrete 2, Demry Wixom 5
ROE: Marli Pearson
SB: Hailey Burnett, Yoleni Navarrete 2, Amaya Luna 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (42.86%)
Vic Agado 3, Hailey Burnett, Tylar Daley 3, Madi Duke, Marli Pearson 2, Kymber Wieland, Demry Wixom 4
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Madi Duke
DP: Madi Duke
Hillcrest
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
No players with Pitching stats.
Totals 5.2 111 .604 16 11 8 2 1 1
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Kymber Wieland 6.0 80 .637 4 1 1 4 2 0
Totals 6.0 80 .637 4 1 1 4 2 0
Pitching W: Kymber Wieland
HBP: Kymber Wieland
WP: Kymber Wieland
Pitches-Strikes: Kymber Wieland 80-51
Groundouts-Flyouts: Kymber Wieland 7-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Kymber Wieland 12-24
