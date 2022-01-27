IDAHO FALLS – The end of the regular season in girls’ basketball is now in sight, and with only one game remaining, that being senior night on Thursday against one of Blackfoot’s arch-rivals in Century, the win-loss column stands now at 20-0.
Only Century and its 2-17 record stand between Blackfoot and an undefeated 21-0 record as the Lady Broncos will head into the District 6/High Country Conference tournament next week.
It has been a long regular season and there have been some close calls for the Lady Broncos. Whatever the issues were in the three most notable games that were closer than they probably should have been, they are now in the rear view mirror, not to be seen or spoken of as the Lady Broncos focus on the future and wherever it may take them.
If the Lady Broncos continue to win, and they should, they will be the top seed in the upcoming state tournament. After all, they are the top-rated team by MaxPreps in all of Idaho, regardless of classification.
This all came about after Thursday’s contest with the Bonneville Bees, much better than their record shows them to be as they have everything that is needed to upend a team such as Blackfoot. They play defense, they can be patient with the ball, looking for a good shot, and they can nail the three-point shot with regularity, which always makes them a danger.
Such was the case when the Lady Broncos traveled to Idaho Falls to challenge the Bees on their home court.
The game started much as most of Blackfoot’s games begin, punching the ball down inside, either to Hadley Humpherys or Kianna Wright, and letting one of the posts go to work inside for a layup. This time it worked to perfection, as Humpherys connected on her first two baskets inside and when Wright hit a long range three, the Lady Broncos suddenly had a 7-0 lead. It didn’t last for long as the Bees countered with a pair of three-pointers, which is their forte, cutting the lead to 7-6 and by the time the first quarter ended, it was all tied up at 10 points each and the teams were headed into quarter number two.
The second quarter continued what had been a very deliberate attack by both teams. Fast breaks were hard to come by as both teams were crashing the boards, but it seemed that both teams were determined to pass the ball at least six or seven time when on offense and the Bees in particular were attempting to force the Broncos to the outside for any offense they were going to generate.
The tactic for Bonneville worked if for no other reason than it kept the score very close. In fact, when the buzzer sounded to send the teams to the locker rooms for halftime, the Bees had hit the final shot of the period and had a two-point lead. The scoreboard showed Bonneville 22, Blackfoot 20 with 16 minutes remaining to play, but Blackfoot would have the initial possession of the third period.
The initial 2:24 of the third period is when the game totally changed and did so in the favor of Blackfoot. There were three consecutive forays into the Bonneville end of the floor and on each of them, the Lady Broncos were able to get the ball into the hands of Hadley Humpherys twice and Kianna Wright once, each producing baskets.
On the next drive, the ball was kicked out to Esperanza Vergara, who calmly swished a basket from three-point land and the run was at 9-0 in favor of Blackfoot and the Lady Broncos had a lead they would not relinquish. The score stood at 29-22 in favor of Blackfoot and the run was not over yet.
Following another five points, Bonneville finally got a basket from the outside to slow things back down, but the damage had been done. The run of 14-0 pushed the score out to 34-22 and the Lady Broncos could smell blood in the air. Even though the Bees connected on a couple of three-pointers, by the time the third period had ended, it was Blackfoot 41 and Bonneville 29, a 21-7 quarter in favor of Blackfoot and the onslaught wasn’t over yet.
The fourth quarter settled down a bit, but the Broncos were on fire suddenly and kept pushing the ball up and down the floor, building to a 58-38 score before things were halted by the final buzzer of the game. By this time, both teams had substituted liberally and everyone who was suited up had played and earned their playing time.
The win moved Blackfoot to 20-0 on the season, 8-0 in conference play and they had secured the top seed in the District 6/High Country Conference tournament which will begin next week.
Bonneville was left at 9-11 overall and 3-5 in conference play.
BLACKFOOT 10 10 21 17 — 58
BONNEVILLE 10 12 7 9 — 38
Individual scoring
Blackfoot (58): Megan Evans, 3; Prairie Caldwell, 2: Marlee Pieper, 6; Izzy Arave, 4; Esperanza Vergara, 11; Kianna Wright, 18; Riley Layton, 2; Hadley Humpherys, 12
Bonneville (38): Kaylie Kofe, 8; Alssa Harris, 11; Mia Sorensen, 7; Logan Faulkner, 7; Talia Trane, 5