BOISE – The latest media poll for Idaho girls’ basketball has been released and other than the Blackfoot Lady Broncos, who are ranked fifth in the 4A classification, only the Snake River Panthers even received a vote in the balloting.
Blackfoot dropped from third to fifth in the poll following two losses in the Timberline Tournament over the weekend in Boise and a loss to poll leader Bonneville on Tuesday.
The biggest shakeup in the poll seemed to be in the 4A classification where Bonneville vaulted to the top after Century lost three times at the Las Vegas Tournament and Blackfoot dropped their three games as well.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberline (5) 13-1 32 1
2. Mountain View (1) 10-2 27 2
3. Boise (1) 10-3 23 3
4. Meridian 9-5 9 -
T-5. Lake City 8-5 5 5
T-5. Coeur d’Alene 11-3 5 4
Other receiving votes: Rigby 2, Eagle 1, Post Falls 1
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (6) 12-0 34 2
2. Century (1) 8-3 23 1
3. Caldwell 10-2 15 -
4. Preston 12-2 13 4
5. Blackfoot 9-4 8 3
Other receiving votes: Twin Falls 7, Kuna 3, Middleton 2
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (7) 11-1 35 1
2. Parma 11-2 25 2
3. Timberlake 9-4 24 3
4. Teton 10-4 12 4
5. Kellogg 7-3 8 5
Other receiving votes: Snake River 1
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (6) 11-2 34 1
2. Cole Valley Christian (1) 11-3 28 3
3. Melba 12-2 21 2
4. Grangeville 10-2 11 4
5. Nampa Christian 9-4 5 -
Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 4, New Plymouth 2
1A Division I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 11-1 34 1
2. Prairie 7-2 24 2
T-3. Rimrock (1) 12-0 18 4
T-3. Grace 11-3 18 3
5. Notus 8-2 5 -
Other receiving votes: Greenleaf 3, Liberty Charter 2
1A Division II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (6) 9-1 34 1
2. Tri-Valley (1) 10-2 19 2
3. Rockland 11-2 17 3
4. Kendrick 9-2 16 4
5. Mackay 8-2 15 5
Other receiving votes: Camas County 2, Lakeside 1, Salmon River 1