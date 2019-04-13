BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos have now won eight games in a row and the most recent victim was the Shelley Russets. The Broncos may have only rapped out eight hits in the three-inning affair, but they used six Russet errors and a bevy of walks in the game in a 21-6 win.
The crushing blow for the Russets may have been the final hit for the Broncos, a line drive, three-run home run off the bat of Chloe Cronquist that ended the game abruptly, giving the Broncos a 15-run lead in the bottom of the third.
The home run was one of two hits on the day for Cronquist and she also totaled four runs batted in for the contest. Ahna Yancey also contributed four runs batted in for the game.
With the Broncos on a nice roll with their winning streak, the same cannot be said for the Russets. They came into the two-game series with Blackfoot at the top of the High Country Conference with a 2-0 record. They now find themselves two games behind both Blackfoot and Idaho Falls, who are boasting 4-0 records, while Shelley falls to 2-2, looking up at two teams.
The Broncos got a complete game, albeit a three-inning complete game, from starting pitcher Maggie Hepworth. Hepworth picked up a pair of strike outs in the contest.
The story of the game was simply the Blackfoot team effort as they were able to overcome a pair of errors defensively and get enough runners on base to maximize their offense.
Cronquist was the big story as the girl who only wanted to be “a slap hitter” connected for the line drive home run.
Next up for the Broncos will be a home and home series with Idaho Falls, who the Broncos are tied with at the top of the conference standings.
The first game will be on Tuesday at Tautphaus Park beginning at 3:30 p.m.