BLACKFOOT – It looked like an epic girls’ basketball battle on paper. On one side, you had the defending 4A state title holders, who were 6-0 on the season and had been steamrolling opponents as they built their resume for this year. On the other hand, you had Rigby, a 5A school with an unblemished record of their own at 5-0 and who had built their resume with top notch wins against high caliber competition.
The setting was Chris Gardner Gymnasium on the campus of Blackfoot High School, who with a near full house in attendance had a decided playoff feel to it as the two teams assembled for a big non-conference matchup on Saturday night. And it was Blackfoot who came out on top, 59-51.
The game began much the way you might expect, with both teams looking a bit tight in their play, making a few mistakes that they probably wouldn’t normally make. Both teams were working the ball on offense and taking shots that you might think would have been made under a bit less stressful conditions than you found on Saturday evening. The defenses certainly showed up and were on display for the crowd to see.
At the end of the first eight minutes of play, Blackfoot had edged ahead slightly, taking an 11-8 lead over the Trojans of Rigby and there was promise of more action to come.
The second period opened up a bit more offensively, as both teams began to work the ball inside for the kick back out to the three point line for uncontested shots. Some were going in, some were not, just like on any other night, but the one constant was the defense, which was superb on both ends of the floor.
The one big drawback to great defense is that sometimes one team or the other will work their way into foul trouble and that did happen to Blackfoot to a certain degree, but with a bit deeper bench than the Trojans had, the play never stopped being superlative from one end to the other and there was no panic in the eyes of the Lady Broncos. If anything, it got them going even harder on both ends of the floor.
The Lady Broncos began working the ball inside, first to Hadley Humpherys and then to Kianna Wright, both of whom were able to get good looks at the basket and the ball started to fall through the basket for them.
The only problem was that every time the Lady Broncos would begin to edge clear, the Trojans would nail a three-pointer or make a rebound into a bucket on the offensive end. No lead appeared safe the way the ball was flowing.
At the intermission, the Lady Broncos had improved their lead to 25-20, but five points was not going to be enough of a lead to hold off the Trojans, and that was very evident.
Adjustments were made in both locker rooms and it took no time to know what the teams were going to be doing in the second half of play.
Blackfoot was going to pound the ball down inside and rely on Humpherys and Wright to provide the offense, while Rigby was going to go with the three point shot first and then use it to open up the inside. Defense was still strong and definitely what both teams were built upon.
The Lady Broncos continued to build the lead, but it seemed it was only one point at a time. The few times they were able to get the lead to double figures, the Trojans came back with a timely three-pointer or were able to get a stop and make two scoring plays back to back.
Both teams were able to have their most productive scoring quarters in the third, with Blackfoot putting up 17 points and Rigby scoring 14, making the score 42-34.
The fourth period was anything but complacent. Both teams were still at it defensively and great plays were being made on both ends of the floor. First there would be a block from Blackfoot, then a steal from Rigby and the ball went back and forth, both teams getting buckets and both teams answering the other team’s offensive tallies as well.
Back and forth the teams went, but there was never a feeling that Blackfoot wasn’t in control of the outcome. Not even when Rigby was able to cut the lead to four midway through the period. Blackfoot was able to come back with back-to-back three-pointers from Esperanza Vergara to re-establish the lead and control and the game simply played itself out, the kind of basketball that true fans can watch all day long without getting tired of the action.
Fans on both sides of the court will now begin plotting to be in attendance for the rematch which will come up on Jan. 7, when the two teams will do battle in Rigby with season bragging rights on the line.
Blackfoot moves its record to 7-0 on the season and they have a game scheduled for Tuesday night in Blackfoot against Idaho Falls who they downed by 15 points in Idaho Falls several weeks ago. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
Rigby will be in action on Wednesday, when they tangle with Thunder Ridge in a game that will be for the lead in the 5A division of the High Country Conference. Both teams enter the game with a single loss, given to both teams by Blackfoot, so it will determine who has the edge in the High Country Conference for 5A schools.
RIGBY 8 12 14 17 — 51
BLACKFOOT 11 14 17 17 — 59
Individual scoring:
Rigby (51): Ally Williams, 3; Kamrin Nelson, 3; Hadley Good, 11; Kylie Dansie, 4; Mylee Graham, 5; Kambree Barber, 20; Brynna Bradley, 2; Kendel Barker, 3
Blackfoot (59): Prairie Caldwell, 11; Marlee Pieper, 2; Izzy Arave, 2; Esperanza Vergara, 12; Kianna Wright, 17; Hadley Humpherys, 15