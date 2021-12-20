IDAHO FALLS – The first couple of minutes of the game on Saturday night between the Lady Broncos of Blackfoot and the Lady Grizzlies of Skyline pretty much told you what the outcome was going to be and how it was going to be played out.
The Lady Broncos opened with an 8-0 run in the first quarter, going to Hadley Humpherys twice inside and following that up with a pair of passes and finishes to Kianna Wright, who spun and drove to the basket as well.
With four points each by the pair of post players, the Lady Broncos tipped their hand that they were going inside and they did repeatedly throughout the contest, as the pair of standouts from Blackfoot combined for 40 of the Lady Broncos’ 62 points on the way to a High Country Conference win over Skyline by the final score of 62-38 in a game that probably wasn’t that close.
With the Lady Broncos pushing the ball inside, it also set up the outside game for the Lady Broncos as well, as both Wright and Humpherys found open shooter after open shooter and were able to kick the ball back outside for wide open looks at the basket and with Prairie Caldwell and Izzy Arave all too happy to receive the ball and let fly, the Lady Broncos were able to pick up more points from outside the arc.
By the end of the first quarter, the Lady Broncos had opened up an 11-point lead at 17-6 and were able to maintain that cushion through most of the second period, although the Grizzles did get a few three-point baskets of their own, freshman Shay Shippen and company attempted to stay within reach. When the two teams went to the locker rooms for the halftime break, the score was 28-19 in favor of Blackfoot, but you had the feeling that it was only a matter of time before Blackfoot would extend the lead and bring home the win.
The third period is where Blackfoot really put the pedal to the floor and opened up the contest. They were able to score 23 points in the eight minute period, adding a devastating fast break to the game plan and literally running the Grizzlies off the floor. When the buzzer sounded, it was Blackfoot 51-30 and coach Raimee Odum was already going to the bench quite liberally.
The fourth quarter was all about maintaining the lead and getting minutes for the reserves for Blackfoot as Skyline tried to cut the lead down. By the time the two teams were finished, it was Blackfoot 62 and Skyline 38 and the Lady Broncos had moved to 3-0 in conference play and 13-0 on the season as they will take a break until after the first of the year before they return to the hardwood for a game.
The Lady Broncos will be idle until Jan. 5, when they will welcome the Bonneville Bees to Blackfoot for a High Country Conference encounter. The Bees are currently 5-5 on the season, but are scheduled to compete in the Timber-Lion tournament in Boise over the holidays. Bonneville is 1-2 in conference play.
Game time on Jan. 5 will be 7:30 p.m. at Chris Gardner Memorial Gymnasium in Blackfoot on the campus of Blackfoot High School.
BLACKFOOT 17 11 23 11 — 62
SKYLINE 6 13 11 8 — 38
Individual scoring
Blackfoot (62): Prairie Caldwell, 7; Izzy Arave, 6; Esperanza Vergara, 2; Kendylan Anderson, 4; Kianna Wright, 23; Riley Layton, 3; Hadley Humpherys, 17
Skyline (38): Kyssa Shippen, 8; Teresa Ledezma, 5; Amy Baczuk, 1; Claire Petersen, 7; Shay Shippen, 13; Tailer Thomas, 4