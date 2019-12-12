BURLEY – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos have been looking for that balance, the one thing that can keep opposing defenses from isolating on one or two players, hoping to gain an advantage in a game.
The Broncos have found scoring when needed, but it never was the balance that a coach hopes for.
The Lady Broncos may have found the secret on Wednesday night as they traveled to Burley to take on the Lady Bobcats, a team they defeated nearly three weeks ago.
The balance that the Lady Broncos have been searching for showed up as three players were in double figures, led by Hadley Humpherys, Tenleigh Smith and Gracie Anderson. The trio teamed up for 45 points as the Broncos were victorious 58-47 in the contest.
The Lady Broncos were able to move the ball around the perimeter of the key and shared the ball with the player who eventually took the shot who was wide open and the Broncos shot a high percentage from the field.
"Overall, bench and starters, it was our best game," Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said. "We executed for four quarters and were able to control the game."
The Broncos are currently in the midst of a lengthy series of seven consecutive road games which won't see them return home until after the upcoming Christmas holiday break.
The third-ranked team in the state of Idaho moved their current record to 6-1, 2-0 in High Country Conference play. They will play their next game against Skyline where the Grizzlies will host and have a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
BLACKFOOT 58, BURLEY 47
Blackfoot 15 9 16 18 — 58
Burley 6 11 15 15 — 47
Blackfoot — Dallyce Adams 1, Tenleigh Smith 15, Isabelle Arave 6, Praire Caldwell 2, Kianna Wright 2, Kristen Thomas 2, Gracie Andersen 12, Hadley Humpherys 18.
Burley — Whiting 22, Hope 14, Baker 11.