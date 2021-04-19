BLACKFOOT – The Lady Broncos entered the bottom of the ninth inning, already having battled back from deficits on several occasions, trailing by the score of 9-8 against Thunder Ridge.
It had been a long and tortuous game for Blackfoot as Thunder Ridge was giving them everything that could and they had kept coming back, time after time, when Blackfoot would tie the game or take the lead.
Enough was enough and when the Lady Broncos filled the bases with runners, up to the plate stepped Vic Agado. She had already had a big game, with a solo home run in the second inning and a run-scoring single in the third, but this was different. This was a chance to drive in two and help the Lady Broncos to a win and to keep an eight-game winning streak alive. Agado did a little bit better, she drove the ball over the fence for a walk-off, grand slam homer, giving the Lady Broncos a 12-9, come-from-behind win and a nine-game winning streak.
There is more to the story of Agado, who has had a pair of hip surgeries over the past two years and is just now reaching 100 percent in her comeback and her swing is back to where it was before the injuries.
She is back in a big way and the Broncos are starting to hit their best stride as the wins are piling up with only a couple of weeks left before the district softball tournament for District 6 will kick off. Currently, Blackfoot is in the best seat in the house, riding the winning streak and leading the 4A division of the High Country Conference with a 4-0 record, a full three games ahead in the loss column over Shelley and Skyline with seven games remaining.
Of those seven, two are against Shelley and one against Hillcrest and should they get by those, they will have the top seed in the tournament and that is always a preferred spot as it is the easiest from which to earn a berth in the state tournament.
The Broncos got another solid performance from starting pitcher Kymber Wieland who went the distance, striking out 11 Thunder Ridge batters in the process. Wieland, though, threw 166 pitches in the win.
She did allow nine hits in the game and eight runs, although only six of the runs were earned.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a home-and-home, two-game series with Shelley.
They will play at Shelley with a 3:30 p.m. first pitch and then return home to Blackfoot for a Wednesday matinee starting at 4 p.m. Win both of those games and the top seed in the tournament will be virtually assured for the district tournament.
Following the Shelley games, the Lady Broncos will only have a pair of games with Hillcrest on May 4 and 5 to round out the 4A portion of their conference slate.
THUNDER RIDGE 002 301 201 — 9 9 3
BLACKFOOT 012 004 104 — 12 10 3
Thunder Ridge
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
S Fuhriman 4 4 1 0 1 0
S John 4 0 0 1 1 0
T Haack 4 2 2 4 0 2
B Dabell 3 0 2 2 2 0
M Williams 5 0 2 0 0 1
L Weaver 4 0 0 0 1 3
N Wright 5 1 0 0 0 4
F Cavier 4 2 1 0 0 0
A Lott 5 0 1 2 0 1
K Scoresby — — — — — -
S Fonoti — — — — — -
Totals 38 9 9 9 5 11
Batting 2B: S Fuhriman, A Lott
HR: T Haack
TB: S Fuhriman 2, T Haack 5, B Dabell 2, M Williams 2, F Cavier, A Lott 2
RBI: S John, T Haack 4, B Dabell 2, A Lott 2
SAC: T Haack
ROE: S Fuhriman 2, F Cavier
FC: N Wright
HBP: F Cavier
SB: S Fuhriman, T Haack, M Williams, F Cavier
TotalsTeam QAB: 20 (44.44%)
S Fuhriman 3, S John 2, T Haack 3, B Dabell 4, M Williams, L Weaver 2, F Cavier 2, A Lott 3
Team LOB: 11FieldingE: S Fuhriman, A Lott, K Scoresby
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Marli Pearson 5 2 3 0 0 1
Sami Staley 3 2 1 0 2 1
Tylar Daley 5 1 1 2 0 3
Vic Agado 5 2 3 6 0 1
Kymber Wieland 4 0 1 1 0 0
Malia Taufui 2 0 0 0 1 1
Yoleni Navarrete 2 1 0 0 0 1
Hailey Burnett 0 0 0 0 1 0
Demry Wixom 3 0 0 0 0 1
Lindsey Cooper 1 0 1 0 0 0
Madi Duke 1 0 0 0 0 1
Taliiyah Martinez 1 2 0 0 1 1
Carlee Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
Azia Martinez 0 2 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 12 10 9 5 12
Batting 2B: Tylar Daley
HR: Vic Agado 2
Grand slam: Vic Agado
TB: Vic Agado 9, Lindsey Cooper, Tylar Daley 2, Marli Pearson 3, Sami Staley, Kymber Wieland
RBI: Vic Agado 6, Tylar Daley 2, Kymber Wieland
SAC: Yoleni Navarrete, Malia Taufui
ROE: Vic Agado, Yoleni Navarrete
SB: Azia Martinez 2, Yoleni Navarrete, Marli Pearson
CS: Marli Pearson, Sami Staley
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (42.50%)
Vic Agado 3, Hailey Burnett, Lindsey Cooper, Tylar Daley, Taliiyah Martinez, Yoleni Navarrete, Carlee Smith, Sami Staley 3, Malia Taufui 2, Kymber Wieland 2, Demry Wixom
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Marli Pearson, Sami Staley, Kymber Wieland
Thunder Ridge
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
K Scoresby 8.1 145 .697 10 10 8 12 5 2
Totals 8.1 145 .697 10 12 9 12 5 2
Pitching L: K Scoresby
Pitches-Strikes: K Scoresby 145-101
Groundouts-Flyouts: K Scoresby 5-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: K Scoresby 30-40
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Kymber Wieland 9.0 166 .584 9 9 6 11 5 1
Totals 9.0 166 .584 9 9 6 11 5 1
Pitching W: Kymber Wieland
HBP: Kymber Wieland
Pitches-Strikes: Kymber Wieland 166-97
Groundouts-Flyouts: Kymber Wieland 6-9
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Kymber Wieland 19-45
Stats provided by Game Changer