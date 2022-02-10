BLACKFOOT – One year ago, the Blackfoot Lady Broncos went down to defeat against the Skyline Lady Grizzlies, putting them in the position of having to win yet another game to get to the 4A state girls’ basketball championships.
That story turned out to be pretty special, as the Lady Broncos would win a state play-in game and then rolled through the state tournament and captured the school’s first girls’ basketball state title.
That team produced the title with their top six players all returning for another year at Blackfoot and this entire season has been centered around the possibility of a repeat championship as this year’s team appears to possibly be even stronger than a year ago.
On Wednesday night against the same Skyline Grizzlies, the Lady Broncos were looking to beat Skyline for the fourth time this year and they all remembered the last time they had lost a game was a year ago against this same Grizzly team. The two teams know each very well, and each game seemed to be getting closer and closer at the finish as the two teams knew the other team so well.
The final outcome would favor Blackfoot in this game, 41-28, as they completed an unbeaten season as they head to Boise, looking for just three more wins and a second consecutive state title.
It was a battle that lasted the entire four quarters, but in the end it was Blackfoot who was to be the district champion and they celebrated like there was no tomorrow, much the same way as Sklyline was able to celebrate just one year ago. There was dancing, and jumping and the cutting down of the nets at either end of Chris Gardner Memorial Gymnasium, but as head coach Raimee Odum said, “Our job isn’t finished quite yet. Our goal has been to win another state title with these girls and there are three more games to go to finish the job.”
That quest will continue next Thursday, when the Lady Broncos are expected to be the top seed in the tournament and kick things off with a 12 noon game at Mountain View High School. The opponent has not yet been determined, but no matter who it is, there will be that big target on the backs of the Lady Broncos, just as it has been all season long.
As one might expect, the game on Wednesday night was a battle between two teams who know each other well. It was hard-fought, featuring tough defense, tight matchups and intense battles beneath the baskets. It was low scoring and that is just due to good coaching and good play on both sides of the ball.
The opening quarter, one in which the Lady Broncos had made a habit of rolling to an early lead in many of their games, was very low scoring this time around and when the buzzer sounded to end the quarter, Blackfoot held the lead, but the score was 9-4 with teams that are used to scoring in the 60s on most nights. It was evident that wasn’t going to be the case on this cold February night.
The battle ensued in the second period and if anything the play intensified on the defensive end. Shots were hard to come by and when the players did get a good shot, it was often missed and the other team would corral the rebound, negating any chance at a second look.
Back and forth the two teams went and as they did, the defense stepped up even more, as you might expect that it would. With the defensive pressure mounting, so did the foul count. First to go to the sidelines in foul trouble was Blackfoot post Kianna Wright, whose offense has been so impressive this year. Skyline had been substituting more frequently than Blackfoot, in part because they had just completed a tough contest the night before and their players were showing the signs of fatigue. They had several players who accumulated a pair of fouls in the first half, but they were able to keep rotating them to keep from getting that third foul which would have put the Lady Grizzlies at a disadvantage.
The Lady Grizzlies would win the second period, but only by the score of 6-4 and when the two teams went to the locker rooms for halftime, the score was still in Blackfoot’s favor, but it was only 13-10 and the second half appeared to be the main event. The two teams did not disappoint.
When the third period began, Blackfoot went back to what had gotten them to their unblemished record, pounding the ball down inside and kicking it back out for wide open looks at the basket. They were patient on the offensive end and relentless on the defensive end and it slowly began to open things up for the Lady Broncos.
Basket by basket and defensive stand by defensive stand, the Lady Broncos were opening the game up for themselves. Were it not for a late period three-pointer by Shay Shippen, the lead would have been 10 points. As it were, the lead was seven points, with Blackfoot leading 27-20 and the Lady Broncos had just had their most productive quarter of the night with 14 points, surpassing the point total they had accumulated in the first half alone. Skyline had also doubled their first half point production, but were outscored by four points in the period and the toll of the tempo of the game was beginning to show on the Lady Grizzlies.
The fourth quarter became a game of cat and mouse as the Lady Broncos didn’t need to score to win, so they were even more deliberate in looking for the open shot and taking advantage of what they got. They were able to go inside with more regularity and Hadley Humpherys was doing what she does best, score inside and rebound. Already a 1,000 point scorer in her career at Blackfoot, she also went over the 1,000 rebound mark in the game which is truly remarkable, to be able to have both 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in one career at the high school level. She proved that she truly is a double-double or at least the threat to be a double-double player in each game. She is definitely a handful for any defense.
The Lady Broncos slowly began to pull away and when the final buzzer sounded, they held a 13-point advantage at 41-28 and had earned the district championship and the state berth, most likely as the number one seed in the 4A classification.
SKYLINE 4 6 10 8 — 28 BLACKFOOT 9 4 14 14 — 41
Individual scoring
Skyline (28): Sienna Taylor, 6; Teresa Ledezma, 9; Amy Baczuk, 2; Shay Shippen, 12; Tailer Thomas, 4
Blackfoot (41): Prairie Caldwell, 6, Marlee Pieper, 4; Izzy Arave, 6; Esperanza Vergara, 7; Kianna Wright, 6; Hadley Humpherys, 12