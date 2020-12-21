BLACKFOOT – The Lady Broncos of Blackfoot made it four wins in a row as they easily dispatched of the Idaho Falls Lady Tigers by the final of 53-24 in an inter-classification battle on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Broncos led in every quarter of the game, increasing their lead throughout until the final few minutes when the game went into the Idaho Mercy Rule for a running clock the final four minutes or so of the contest.
Every player that suited up played and the Lady Broncos introduced a new player, just promoted from the junior varsity squad in Marlee Piper who scored her first varsity points on the afternoon.
With the win, the Lady Broncos moved to 6-4 on the season and they sit atop the 4A division of the High Country Conference with a 3-0 record after wins against Shelley, Hillcrest, and Skyline.
The opening quarter saw the Lady Broncos grab a lead they would never relinquish as they harassed and flew around the court intercepting passes and running their fast break to perfection. The result of that opening eight minutes was an early 13-3 lead and they were basically off to the races from that point on.
The second period was more of the same, as the Lady Broncos scored another 14 points and extended the lead to 27-9 by halftime.
“These girls are really working hard in practice and the work ethic is beginning to show up in the games,” Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. “If we can keep on going like this, who knows where we might end up by season's end.”
With the outcome of the game virtually assured, the Broncos did not ease up on their northern opponent and kept working on their game. There was layup after layup and a few nice jump shots thrown into the mix as the Lady Broncos continued to pour the points into the basket. For the third consecutive quarter, the Lady Broncos extended the lead some more, this time outscoring the Lady Tigers by a 15-8 margin and when the buzzer sounded to send the game into the fourth and final stanza, it was 42-17 and all that was left was to figure out the final score of the contest.
Having used all the players on the bench, it was time to work on getting all of the players into the score book with a basket. The Lady Broncos almost made it as nine of the ladies who suited up scored in the contest.
There may have only been two players who reached double figures in scoring, Prairie Caldwell and Hadley Humpherys, but the rest of the team had balanced scoring in the game and it was a total team effort.
The lead did reach 30 at one time in the fourth and the clock did not stop again for the remaining 3 minutes or so and the players all rushed the floor in celebration following the final buzzer going off.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a Tuesday game in Blackfoot against the Minico Spartans which will have a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. Minico will bring a 3-5 record into the contest.
BLACKFOOT 53 IDAHO FALLS 24
Idaho Falls (24)
Blackfoot (53): Prairie Caldwell 10, Yoleni Navarrette 2, Izzy Arave 7, Esperanza Vergara 7, Kianna Wright 6, Marlee Piper 2, Tylar Dalley 6, Aneka Dixey 2, Hadley Humpherys 11