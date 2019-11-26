FORT HALL – The Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs are beginning to pick up steam and look more like the team that won 22 games a year ago.
They played at home on Saturday and invited the North Gem team to town and the end result was another big win as the Lady Chiefs moved their record to 3-1 on the young season.
Still playing without Reesha Pokibro, Harley Jackson continues to be the motor that is driving the team and she notched yet another 30-point effort as the Lady Chiefs rolled to a 65-38 win over the Lady Cowboys.
Leading the way of course was Harley Jackson who continued to have the hot hand offensively, pouring in 31 points, her fourth consecutive 30-point outing, and she was backed up by Nakia Appenay who had eight points and anchored the defense. R. Edmo had 8, K. Edmo had 5 points and Tia Buckskin contributed 4 points to the effort.
The Lady Chiefs will now be off until after the Thanksgiving holiday, returning to action Dec. 5 when they will travel to Clark County for a 6 p.m. contest.