FORT HALL – The Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs welcomed in the Hagerman Pirates for a friendly non-conference contest on Friday night and celebrated their senior night in the process.
With four graduating seniors, this is a team that has high hopes of earning a berth at the state championships next month in the Treasure Valley and making a long run in that tournament. The way the Lady Chiefs began the game, that prospect is a real possibility.
The four seniors — Harley Jackson, Nakia Appeney, Tia Smith-Buckskin, and Rose Evening — have helped to bring the program back from the ashes as this will be the third straight year where the team has a real chance at the district title and ultimately the state title should they earn a berth.
The Lady Chiefs appeared to be running a fast break drill at times, as they rebounded and then made the long downcourt pass to a streaking teammate for an easy layup at the other end. The end result was a quick 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and ultimately a 65-43 win in the game.
“We came out strong,” said Sho-Ban coach Justin Dance, whose team led 19-2 after the opening frame. “All of our girls scored in double digits. That was awesome to see.”
With that strong beginning, it was simply a matter of not fouling out and maintaining the flow of the game throughout.
The Lady Chiefs were able to do exactly that, as in the first three quarters, they were able to score 19, 15, and 21 points, mostly on layups and the occasional three-pointer and their strong defense was able to keep the young Pirates at bay for the most part.
As the score mounted, the Lady Chiefs substituted as much as they could, but they also suffered a couple of injuries that limited their bench.
With the win, the Lady Chiefs moved to 13-4 on the season, 5-1 in Rocky Mountain Conference play, and will end the regular season when they travel to Hagerman for a return meeting with the Lady Pirates. Hagerman sits at 5-6 on the season.
SHO-BAN 65, HAGERMAN 43
Hagerman 2 9 19 13 — 43
Sho-Ban 19 15 21 9 — 65
Hagerman — Sydnew Cooper 4, Sadie Wadsworth 6, Kearra Orth 4, Samantha Osborne 4, Laura Peterson 4, Kyta Sellers 21, Elaina Dolieslager 2, Krista Farnsworth 2.
Sho-Ban — Nakia Appenay 11, Harley Jackson 19, Vivika Nappo 12, Tia Smith-Buckskin 10, Reesha Pokibro 12.