FORT HALL – The Lady Chiefs of Sho-Ban may have struggled early on, but when it mattered late in the game, they found enough to grab a lead and make it stand up against the Lady Miners of Mackay in an important Rocky Mountain Conference win by the final of 50-47.
Trailing by a deuce when play started in the fourth quarter, the Lady Chiefs scored the last five points of the game to nail down the win.
Mackay, which had beaten the Lady Chiefs earlier in the season by a score of 68-65, returned the favor to the Lady Miners with the three-point win on their home floor.
The opening quarter was all about the Lady Miners as they were able to open up a quick 17-11 lead as the Lady Chiefs had trouble finding the bottom of the net. The Lady Miners rode the scoring of the Moore sisters as they would combine for 27 points between them by game’s end. Their early scoring propelled the Lady Miners to their early lead.
The second period saw the Lady Chiefs begin to find their rhythm as they trimmed three points off of the early first quarter lead and by halftime it was 27-24 in favor of Mackay, but the game was on.
The third quarter was about defense and missed opportunities and the Lady Chiefs again were able to trim the Lady Miners’ lead, but only slightly, this time by a 10-9 margin.
It was in the fourth that the Lady Chiefs showed a determination that they had a year ago on their way to the state tournament. With Harley Jackson and Reesha Pokibro leading the way, especially late in the game, the Lady Chiefs took the lead in the final minutes and made it hold up, despite a furious finish by the Lady Miners.
“We were able to take the learning experiences from those games,” Sho-Ban coach Justin Dance said. “They worked super hard, got a lead and held onto it at the end.”
With the win, the Lady Chiefs move to 4-1 in conference play, trailing Rockland and their 5-1 conference record as the teams battle their way towards the District 5-6 Tournament.
Next up for Sho-Ban will be a home contest on Tuesday, when Watersprings comes to town for another conference game which will have a 7 p.m. tip-off.
SHO-BAN 50, MACKAY 47
Mackay 17 10 9 11 — 47
Sho-Ban 11 13 10 16 — 50
Mackay — Moore 16, Fullmer 7, Seefried 11, M. Moore 11, Winteds 2, Christensen 6.
Sho-Ban — Nakia Appenay 9, Harley Jackson 16, Vivika Nappo 2, Tia Smith-Buckskin 6, Rylia Edmo 2, Reesha Pokibro 13, Rose Evening 2.