FORT HALL – It was a good comeback win and the perfect opponent for the Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs following a meltdown loss to Rockland on the road last week.
In that game, the Lady Chiefs saw a six-point lead disappear into a loss in the final thirteen seconds of a game, allowing the Lady Bulldogs to remain atop the league standings in the Rocky Mountain Conference.
Sometimes you just need to get back on the floor and re-establish some confidence that you can still play the game and get a win when it matters.
With the Royals from Grace Lutheran making the trip to Fort Hall for the game with the Lady Chiefs, the girls from Sho-Ban immediately went to what they are known for and that is some good outside shooting.
With senior Harley Jackson supplying the offense, the Lady Chiefs took the game into their own hands from the opening tip-off and quickly sped to an insurmountable lead in the first quarter. They were able to put up the three-point shots and quickly opened up a 26-8 first quarter lead.
“We shot super well,” Sho-Ban coach Justin Dance said. “It was good to see the ball go through the hoop and reestablish that confidence.”
Harley Jackson was the main culprit of the offensive explosion, hitting six of nine attempts from behind the arc in the first half, ending the night with seven of 10 in limited action in the second half and totaled 33 points for the game.
Had she played more and been a bit more aggressive, she could have had a chance at a school record for three-pointers in a game had she known it was on the line. She holds the current record with 10 three-pointers in a game set last spring at the state tournament at Nampa.
The good thing to note is that she did go past the 1,000-point plateau for career scoring at Sho-Ban in the game and she had done that in only a little over a year and a half of play with the Lady Chiefs.
Dance cleared the bench in the second half and a total of six different players would score at least six points in the contest, with three players — Jackson, Tia Smith-Buckskin and Vivika Nappo — all scoring in double figures.
With the win, the Lady Chiefs moved to 10-4 on the season and 3-1 in conference play. That is good enough for third place in the conference behind Mackay and Rockland and they have an important game on Friday at home against the Mackay Lady Miners with a chance to get themselves into the number two spot in the conference as they seek the second seed in the upcoming district tournament in just a few short weeks. The game on Friday night has a scheduled tip-off at 6 p.m.
SHO-BAN 75, GRACE LUTHERAN 27
Grace Lutheran 8 5 5 9 — 27
Sho-Ban 26 22 23 4 — 75
Grace Lutheran — Aurora Rodriguez 5, Emma Grayson 8, Hanna Knape 5, Makenna Liddil 3, Allie Austin 6, Raquelle Trogden 2.
Sho-Ban — Nakia Appenay 6, Harley Jackson 33, Vivika Nappo 10, Tia Smith-Buckskin 12, Rylia Edmo 7, Reesha Pokibro 7.