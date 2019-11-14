FORT HALL – After two consecutive years of making it to the state 1A Division II girls’ basketball tournament, the Lady Chiefs find themselves with a new coach and a target on their back as one of the teams to beat in the 1A division.
The Lady Chiefs will be returning four starters from a year ago, including Harley Jackson, Reesha Pokibro, Nakia Appenay, and Tia Buckskin.
All that this foursome helped to do was win over 20 games for the second year in a row and put the Lady Chiefs on the map. Jackson also set three scoring records at the state tournament a year ago including most points in a game (40), most three-pointers in a game (10), and most three-pointers in a tournament (17). There is nothing that Jackson would like to do more than to improve on one or all of those records this season.
Reesha Pokibro was the workhorse on the team and led them in rebounding, assists and steals, and even recorded several quadruple-doubles, (double figures in four offensive stats). She is capable of scoring 20 points and grabbing 20 rebounds in a game along with dishing out double figures in assists and even picking up double digits in steals. She had as many as 10 triple-doubles during the season as well.
Nakia Appenay is as good a three-point specialist as there is in the game and as her game continues to become more well rounded, she is a force on the boards as well and can fill the lane on the fast break.
Tia Buckskin does all the little things like play defense and rebound and the quiet forward is getting better as a scorer, giving the Lady Chiefs a solid core to built with. What they will need to develop is a point guard.
That will be up to new head coach Justin Dance to develop and be able to produce before the first game on Saturday.
The Lady Chiefs have plenty of firepower to make a repeat trip to the state tournament and will be expected to do just that this year, but they will have a target on their backs.
First of all, they are no longer a secret among the 1A schools. People know they are good, they know that they can score and they will take measures to slow them down.
Secondly, the Lady Chiefs are emotional and proud and teams will try and use that against them in order to get players in foul trouble and with a limited bench, that may wind up being the Lady Chiefs’ Achilles heel if they can’t control those emotions and just concentrate on basketball. The bet here is that the Lady Chiefs will learn to do some of the little things that keep their heads in the games and on the scoreboard so they can continue to win and rack up additional records.
The regular season gets underway on Saturday, and it is an aggressive schedule that will test the Lady Chiefs before they ever even get squared away for the the district tournament in February.
2019 Lady Chiefs Basketball Schedule
Saturday, November 16 Leadore AWAY 5:00 p.m.
Friday, November 22 Grace AWAY 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 23 North Gem HOME 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 5 Clark County AWAY 6:00 p.m.
Friday, December 6 Rockland HOME 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 7 Leadore HOME 4:00 p.m.
Tuesday, December 10 Murtaugh AWAY 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 12 Grace HOME 7:00 p.m.
Friday, December 13 North Gem AWAY 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, December 17 Grace Luthern AWAY 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 19 Mackay AWAY 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 7 Watersprings HOME 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 11 Rockland AWAY 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, January 14, Grace Luthern HOME 5:00 p.m.
Friday, January 17 Mackay HOME 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 21 Watersprings AWAY 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 23 Clark County HOME 6:00 p.m.
Friday, January 24 Hagerman HOME 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, January 29 Hagerman AWAY 6:00 p.m.
District Tournament (Hillcrest) TBA TBA