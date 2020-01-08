FORT HALL – The Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs are working hard to earn a return trip to the state girls’ basketball tournament for a third consecutive year.
On Tuesday, they invited Watersprings to town for a conference match-up and they quickly put things on the line as they sped from the gates and opened up a big lead early as they cruised to an easy 54-46 win.
The Lady Chiefs scored 20 points in the opening quarter and added another 18 in the second quarter as they led at the intermission by a score of 38-18.
“Our goal was to execute really well in the first half, and then second half, play some of the players that haven’t had a lot of chances to play this season,” Sho-Ban coach Justin Dance said. “The team did a great job and worked together well to help some of the other girls progress.”
The Lady Chiefs added another 13 points in the third quarter and by then had left the game to the reserves to finish things up.
The fourth quarter was the only period in which Watersprings was able to outscore the Lady Chiefs in any period of the game. Watersprings put up 15 points in the fourth and held the Lady Chiefs to only three points.
Next up for the Lady Chiefs will be a Saturday contest at Rockland with a tip-off at 6 p.m.
SHO-BAN 54, WATERSPRINGS 46
Watersprings 9 9 11 15 — 46
Sho-Ban 20 18 13 3 — 54
Watersprings — Winkleman 7, Hayes 12, Gomez 8, Mathison 1, Yadon 18.
Sho-Ban — Nakia Appenay 14, Elizabeth Quezada 2, Harley Jackson 11, Vivika Nappo 13, Tia Smith-Buckskin 6, Rylia Edmo 6, Reesha Pokibro 2.