SUGAR CITY – By any stretch of the imagination, the Firth Lady Cougars had a great soccer season under coach Hailey Wilde.
They compiled a record of 3-9, beating North Fremont all three times that they played and showing a tremendous amount of improvement throughout the year.
All that hard work got them into the semi-finals of the Mountain Rivers Conference and a district match against the top-ranked team in the conference, Sugar-Salem.
That simply meant that they took their 3-9 record up against the Diggers, who have compiled a 15-2 record and are one of the highest ranked teams in the state and the logical favorite to win the state title in a couple of weeks.
That season came to a crashing end on Tuesday afternoon, as the Lady Cougars fell to the Diggers by a final of 8-0, ending the season for the Cougars, but not without the knowledge that they have made tremendous strides and will carry forward the memories of their successes from this season to the next one in 2020.
It is simply too much to ask for a fledgling team like the Cougars to compete toe to toe with an established program like Sugar-Salem’s and the firepower that they bring into a contest.
The win will propel the Diggers into the conference/district finals on Thursday where they will take on the team from Teton for the district title and a trip to the state championships next week.