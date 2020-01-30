ASHTON – The Lady Cougars of Firth took to the road against North Fremont, looking to lay claim to a share of the regular season title in the Nuclear Conference. The Lady Cougars entered the game with a conference record of 5-2, tied with Ririe for the top spot.
The game turned into a defensive battle, as neither team was able to score for the first six minutes of the game before the Lady Cougars broke through and ultimately prevailed in a 37-28 win over the Lady Huskies.
With the win, the Lady Cougars have guaranteed themselves a 6-2 record and no matter what Ririe does, they will have at least a share of the top spot in the conference. Firth is now 13-6 overall and will have to wait the remainder of the season to find out where they will be seeded for the District 6, 2A tournament, which begins on Monday. All games will be played at South Fremont High School.
The top seed in the tournament begins play on Monday with a game at 6 p.m. The second seed must wait until Tuesday for their first game which will be played at 7:30 p.m.
The top two teams in the tournament will receive the district’s automatic berths in the state tournament which begins on Feb. 20 in the Treasure Valley.
Leading scores for Firth: Cassi Robbins 8, Hailey Gee 8, Kiley Mecham 7, Megan Jolley 2, Hailey Barker 14.