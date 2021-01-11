SALMON – It is never easy to make the trip from Firth to Salmon to play a basketball game. When you add in the potential for a “C” team game and a junior varsity game, followed by the varsity game and the four-hour drive up and back, it can make for a very long day.
When you add into the equation that the varsity game could start as early as 2:30 in the afternoon, it makes for a day that could start as early as 6 or 7 in the morning and last as long as 10 at night before you get home. Not a trip or game many coaches look forward to.
That is what faced Firth girls’ coach Sharla Cook and the Lady Cougars on Saturday and when you add into the equation that it was a must win so to speak for the Lady Cougars, the pressure is only mounting on the team and coaches.
It didn’t seem to matter in the end, as the Lady Cougars were able to double up the Salmon Savages by a final score of 50-25.
The Lady Cougars got things going in the right direction from the start and by playing great defense and controlling the tempo of the game were able to notch a Nuclear Conference win that keeps them in the hunt for one of the top seeds in the rapidly approaching District 6/Nuclear Conference tournament which begins in the middle of February. My how the season has been flying by this year.
The Lady Cougars jumped out to an early lead and were able to get everyone on the team involved, down to the very last person sitting on the bench and most were able to be in in the score book as well.
That is what a good team will do when playing Salmon, which has fallen on hard times of late and doesn’t win a lot of games. This year, the Savages are struggling once again, with a 1-9 season record after the loss on Saturday and are 0-3 in conference play.
The Lady Cougars are now 7-6 on the year and 2-1 in conference play with some very important game ahead on the schedule.
The win on Saturday broke a two-game losing streak and really will set them up for the rest of the week, which has games at Ririe on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against the team who is leading the conference and then on Friday at Firth against North Fremont, which will be another must win for the Lady Cougars. That game will also have a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
FIRTH 50, SALMON 25
Firth (50): Kiley Mecham 9, Hailey Barker 8, Megan Jolley 9, Cassi Robbins 8, Daytona Folkman 6, Rylee Mielson 5, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Kirdy Jolley 1