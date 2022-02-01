TERRETON – West Jefferson High School can be an unwelcoming site in the middle of the winter.
There is the snow, which at times can be piled up as high as the buildings themselves and not completely cleared off the road ways and parking lots.
It is cold and I'm not talking about low 20's, bundle up kind of cold, but bone chilling winds and always blowing in your face no matter which way you turn to making the bus heater work overboard with grinding and screeching sounds that make it seem like it is on its last days.
The well coached teams can also be a bit unwelcoming and that was the case when the Firth Lady Cougars visited on Monday night for the first round of the District 6, Nuclear Conference Tournament opener that the West Jefferson Panthers had the privilege of hosting.
There wasn't any fighting or name calling or that sort of thing, but when the young Lady Cougars stepped onto the court the team was faced with a battle hardened group of seniors, that had the look of a Special Forces unit just off a ten day vacation and ready for some rough and tumble, shake you by your boots kind of action. This was something that the Young Cougars (only a single senior and junior on the roster), probably just had no way of preparing for. You never know what to expect until that first punch bloodies your nose is a saying the Boxer Mike Tyson liked to use. It seems appropriate when reflecting on the game from Monday night. The one throwing the punches was 5' 6” senior guard Eliza Anhder, who hit her first three shots, all of them three point daggers that didn't even ripple the net. When she added a driving lay-up, that went past three different Cougar defenders, she had 11 of the first 13 points for the Panthers who were on their way to a 17-7 first quarter lead, (Anhder had 13 of those points before taking a brief rest on the bench.
There simply wasn't an answer for the Lady Cougars, although they were never completely out of the game, they were doing enough offensively to stay in the ten point range for most of it, but they just couldn't get enough of the offense to sustain much of a rally against the win minded Panthers.
The Lady Cougars, despite playing some of their best basketball of the season in the past couple of weeks, simply didn't have an answer for Anhder and her team mates, who were a bit faster, a bit taller and a bit more aggressive during the game. That was very simply the way that it was.
The Lady Cougars will regroup, they will forget this game in a hurry like all good teams do, and they will become better players for having the experience of playing against a team that can do what the Panthers did on Monday night.
The long ride home to Firth will do a lot of the healing for them and so will being around their friends at school on Tuesday.
It better be the medicine that they need, because they will be right back on the court Tuesday night, in the friendly confines of Firth High School, as they will face the Salmon team who were 55-39 losers to Ririe, the Nuclear Conference's top seeded team on Monday night.
Tuesday's game is an elimination game, so the team on the wrong end of the score Tuesday night will find their season ending and the winner will remain alive for a chance at getting to the Idaho State Girls 2A Championship Tournament.
It won't be easy, but then again, good things in life don't always come easy. As long as they win, they will keep on facing an elimination situation, until they happen to reach game number 7 of the tournament. Once there, they will have earned one of two berths to the State Tournament and should they reach that point, they will definitely have earned their berth. The trip through the tournament will likely find them playing West Jefferson once again with a chance at a bit of revenge, or the top seeded Ririe team, whom the Lady Cougars have already defeated once this season, or at the very least, the second seeded North Fremont Lady Huskies. It will be a road traveled and filled with many obstacles that can all be pitfalls for the Lady Cougars, but nothing that won't make them stronger and tougher and better as they move on in basketball.
FIRTH 7 14 7 10 35
WEST JEFFERSON 17 11 15 14 57
Individual scoring
Firth (35): Piper Clayson, 2; Macie Mecham, 6; Aryiah Burnett, 1; Bridget Leslie, 5; Emrye Guthrie, 11; Rylee Nielson, 6; Daytona Folkman, 4
West Jefferson (57): Jaylee Ball, 2; Kiyah Robins, 1; Cambree Hall, 3; Eilz Anhder, 25; Lindsey Dalling, 4; Emily Lentz, 4; Trinity Smith, 2; Kimbur Mecham, 10; McKenna Neville, 4; Hailey Moss, 2