TERRETON – West Jefferson High School can be an unwelcoming site in the middle of winter.
The well-coached teams can also be a bit unwelcoming and that was the case when the Firth Lady Cougars visited Monday night for the first round of the District 6, Nuclear Conference girls’ basketball tournament opener that the Panthers had the privilege of hosting.
When the young Lady Cougars stepped onto the court the team was faced with a battle hardened group of seniors. The young Cougars with only a single senior and junior on the roster probably just had no way of preparing for. The one throwing the punches for the Panthers was 5’ 6” senior guard Eliza Anhder, who hit her first three shots, all of them three-point daggers that didn’t even ripple the net. When she added a driving layup, that went past three different Cougar defenders, she had 11 of the first 13 points for the Panthers who were on their way to a 17-7 first quarter lead.
There simply wasn’t an answer for the Lady Cougars, although they were never completely out of the game. They were doing enough offensively to stay in the 10-point range for most of it, but they just couldn’t get enough of the offense to sustain much of a rally against the Panthers.
The Lady Cougars, despite playing some of their best basketball of the season in the past couple of weeks, simply didn’t have an answer for Anhder and her teammates, who were a bit faster, a bit taller and a bit more aggressive during the game. That was very simply the way that it was.