TERRETON – The Firth Lady Cougars made the trip to Terreton to tangle with the West Jefferson Panthers as they began the second half swing through the Nuclear Conference and suffered through three quarters of cold shooting, as cold as the winter wind that was blowing across southeast Idaho Friday night.
The result of that cold shooting was a tough loss to the Lady Panthers and held off a furious fourth quarter rally by the Cougars to post a 39-30 win over Firth.
“We had some trouble right from the start in getting going tonight,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “We made a nice run in the fourth quarter, but we were so far behind by then, it only made the score closer.”
Right from the opening tip, West Jefferson was in control of the tempo, the boards and were shooting well from the floor. That allowed the Lady Panthers to open up an early 15-3 lead on the Lady Cougars and they basically never looked back.
By halftime, the lead had grown to 24-11 and it only got worse for Firth from that point on.
When the teams came back from intermission, the Lady Panthers did not relax with the lead, they kept adding to it. By the time the third period had ended, the lead had grown even larger, as the girls from West Jefferson kept hitting their shots and playing good defense, outscoring Firth by an 11-4 margin in the period.
The fourth quarter did belong to Firth, but when you are trailing by 20 points, it is tough to make up the difference in only eight minutes. The Lady Cougars finally found their touch from the field and began playing Firth style defense in the final eight minutes and outscored West Jefferson by a 15-4 margin, but it was too little, too late. West Jefferson hung on for a 39-30 win to move to 3-1 in conference play and a solid second place in the standings.
With the loss, the Lady Cougars fell to 4-1 in conference play.
Next up for Firth will be an important conference game on Thursday at home, when Salmon comes calling for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. It will also be senior night for the Lady Cougars.
WEST JEFFERSON 39, FIRTH 30
Firth 3 8 4 15 — 30
West Jefferson 15 9 11 4 — 39
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 6, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Hailey Gee 6, Kiley Mecham 4, Nicole McKinnon 2, Hailey Barker 10.
WEST JEFFERSON — Mallory Barzee 10, Carlee Johnson 6, Saige Moss 13, Eliza Anhder 10.