FIRTH – Firth girls’ basketball coach Sharla Cook knew there would be nights like the one that Lady Cougars had against Aberdeen Friday.
Aberdeen has the perfect combination of players and talent to give the young Lady Cougars fits and that is exactly what happened. It didn’t help any that the Lady Cougars had to call a junior varsity player up to the varsity because of an early season injury to one of their starters, Kirdy Jolley.
One look at the senior-laden lineup for the Lady Tigers of Aberdeen spelled trouble for the Lady Cougars.
The Tigers sent out five seniors, all of them with substantial varsity experience and two of them standing six feet tall or taller. The Lady Cougars countered with four sophomores and a junior, none of them over five feet nine inches tall. There was a definite edge there for Aberdeen.
Minutes into the contest, it was also clear what the game plan for the Tigers was going to be. Run and run and use their substantial speed, and get the ball down inside to six-footer Ellie Watson, who was able to put the ball in the basket repeatedly over the shorter Cougars. Even when she did miss, she was no match for the Firth squad on the rebounds and she gathered in a ton of those throughout the game.
By the end of the first quarter, the Tigers had raced to an early 24-3 lead and that only led the the Lady Tigers to a final score of 65-24 win to push their season record to 3-0.
The Lady Cougars, for their part, did not give up or stop hustling, they kept after the Tigers throughout the game, they were simply outmanned for the most part, and with a short bench of only seven players, it was hard to find a matchup that would favor Firth. It was simply one of those nights that the Lady Cougars are going to have to find a way to play through and learn from the experience as they grow for the future.
By the time the teams reached halftime, the score had moved to 40-12, but the Lady Cougars had found a little bit of offense and they were definitely hustling and you can’t really expect much more than that in a game like this.
As the game wore on, the Tigers kept running their offense, which is what you do in the early parts of the season as you are working the kinks out and the Lady Cougars kept after the taller and faster team with a tenacity that can only spell good things down the road for the program.
The end of the third period found the Tigers ahead by a score of 56-19 and moved the game into the Idaho Mercy Rule with a running clock for the fourth and final quarter.
That quarter ended quick enough, but not before the Tigers had posted a 65-24 win over Firth to move their record to 3-0 on the season, while the Firth Lady Cougars fell to 1-2 on the year after a season opening win over Malad earlier in the week.
Next up for Firth will be a Tuesday evening game against West Side with a first tip at 7:30 p.m.
Aberdeen will head home for a Tuesday game against Ririe, which has a starting time of 7 p.m.
ABERDEEN 24 16 16 9 — 65
FIRTH 3 9 7 5 — 24
Individual Scoring:
Aberdeen (65): Emerita Carrilllo, 11; Liliana Ortiz, 2; Yasmin Ortiz, 8: Courtney Phillips, 12; Hope Driscoll, 7; Ellie Watson, 22; Rachel Peck, 1; Vanessa Hernandez, 2
Firth (24): Piper Clayson, 1; Macie Mecham, 6; Bridget Leslie, 4; Rylee Nielson, 4; Daytona Folkman, 5