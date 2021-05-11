TERRETON – When you start the softball season with six freshmen in the lineup, you can only hope that by the time the district tournament rolls around, those freshmen have matured into sophomores mainly because you know that you will need them to play like such and be contributors to the program and give your team a chance to make the state tournament.
For the most part, those freshmen for Firth have performed admirably, following the lead of the seniors on the squad — Megan Jolley, Hailey Barker and Liberty Park.
They have learned to run the bases, hit behind runners, come up with clutch hits when needed, and of course play defense the way that Firth likes to play.
They have done their part and they have grown up to be good players.
For whatever reason, on Monday afternoon while facing the Challis-Mackay squad in the semifinals of the Nuclear Conference/District 6 tournament, some of those things fell by the wayside for the Firth Lady Cougars as Challis-Mackay found every possible way to score a run against Firth and the end result ended up as a 16-5 loss for Firth and a stunning setback as they are now on the elimination side of the bracket and looking for a way to fight their way back to the state tournament.
It wasn’t the offense, the Lady Cougars banged out 10 hits on the afternoon, it wasn’t pitching as the Lady Cougars got their usual performance from starter Megan Jolley, so it had to be the defense.
The line score only lists four errors in the game for Firth, but if you add up the errors in the box score, there were at least seven errors and when you add into that any mental errors and six walks by Firth pitching, you can begin to build a picture of what happened.
No name calling here, as you win as a team and you lose as a team, but simply let it be said that Firth just wasn’t the Firth team that we have come to love and follow this year, the one that battles at every turn and rallies hard to get that winning run. Don’t worry, it will come back in a day or so and the Lady Cougars will give it their all as they battle back into the tournament.
The Lady Cougars did bang out 10 hits, three from Liberty Park and two each from Megan Jolley and Brooklyn Clayson, so that won’t be an issue going forward.
Megan Jolley can be counted upon to regain her touch from within the circle and be the workhorse she has been all season with double digit strikeouts and limited walks as the team tries to right themselves and battle back into the state tournament.
CHALLIS–MACKAY 057 04X X — 16 14 1
FIRTH 201 20X X — 5 10 4
Challis
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
H Oerke 3 3 1 1 1 0
S Taylor 4 2 2 0 0 1
A Drussel 4 1 2 1 0 1
T Seefried 4 1 3 1 0 0
S Taylor 2 3 1 1 1 1
R Israel 3 1 0 1 0 1
S Pancheri 4 1 3 3 0 1
L Molyneux 2 2 1 0 2 0
B McAffee 1 2 1 2 2 0
K Seefried — — — — — -
A Guavero — — — — — -
Totals 27 16 14 10 6 5
Batting TB: H Oerke, S Taylor 2, A Drussel 2, T Seefried 3, S Pancheri 3, S Taylor, L Molyneux, B McAffee
RBI: H Oerke, A Drussel, T Seefried, S Pancheri 3, S Taylor, R Israel, B McAffee 2
ROE: H Oerke
FC: R Israel
HBP: S Taylor, R Israel
SB: S Taylor, B McAffee
CS: T Seefried
PIK: S Pancheri, L Molyneux
TotalsTeam QAB: 19 (54.29%)
H Oerke, S Taylor 3, A Drussel 2, T Seefried 3, S Pancheri 2, S Taylor 2, L Molyneux 3, B McAffee 3
Team LOB: 4FieldingE: K Seefried
DP: T Seefried
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tiffany Russell 2 1 0 1 1 0
Liberty Park 3 0 3 2 0 0
Megan Jolley 3 2 2 0 0 0
Hailey Barker 3 0 1 0 0 0
Piper Clayson 2 0 1 0 1 0
Katelynn Lindhartsen 3 0 1 0 0 0
Brooklyn Clayson 2 1 2 0 1 0
Mallory Erickson 3 0 0 0 0 0
Brooklynn Johnson 1 1 0 0 1 0
Bridget Leslie — — — — — -
Totals 22 5 10 3 4 0
Batting 2B: Brooklyn Clayson
TB: Hailey Barker, Brooklyn Clayson 3, Piper Clayson, Megan Jolley 2, Katelynn Lindhartsen, Liberty Park 3
RBI: Liberty Park 2, Tiffany Russell
SB: Hailey Barker, Brooklynn Johnson, Megan Jolley
PIK: Liberty Park 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (46.15%)
Hailey Barker, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Piper Clayson 2, Brooklynn Johnson, Katelynn Lindhartsen 2, Liberty Park 2, Tiffany Russell 2
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Piper Clayson 2, Katelynn Lindhartsen, Liberty Park 2, Tiffany Russell 2
DP: Hailey Barker, Liberty Park
Challis
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
A Drussel 5.0 82 .585 10 5 4 0 4 0
Totals 5.0 82 .585 10 5 4 0 4 0
Pitching Pitches-Strikes: A Drussel 82-48
Groundouts-Flyouts: A Drussel 4-7
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: A Drussel 11-26
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Megan Jolley 3.1 85 .541 9 12 8 5 3 0
Mallory Erickson 1.2 34 .500 5 4 4 0 3 0
Totals 5.0 119 .529 14 16 12 5 6 0
Pitching HBP: Mallory Erickson, Megan Jolley
Pitches-Strikes: Mallory Erickson 34-17, Megan Jolley 85-46
Groundouts-Flyouts: Mallory Erickson 1-1, Megan Jolley 3-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Mallory Erickson 7-11, Megan Jolley 8-24
Stats provided by Game Changer